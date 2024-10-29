Board Meeting 14 Dec 2024 14 Dec 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved today, i.e. on 14th December 2024 the allotment of 1,22,893 equity shares of the Company as fully paid up under the Employees Stock Option Scheme 2022 (ESOP-22) to 44 eligible employees who have exercised their ESOP Options.

Board Meeting 29 Oct 2024 1 Oct 2024

R.S.SOFTWARE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve A Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 29th October 2024 at 11:30 AM to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Period ending 30th September 2024 and matters thereof. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th October 2024 1) approved the Companys Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the period ending September 30,2024 and the Auditors Reports (copies enclosed) thereon. 2) not recommended any Dividend for the period ending 30th September 2024, the Board recommended to retain the fund for further growth of the Company. We confirm having submitted the Auditors Reports with Unmodified Opinions and the Financial Results for the period ending September 30, 2024, as per the format prescribed in Schedule III of the Companies Act 2013. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 1 Jul 2024

R.S.SOFTWARE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday the 9th July 2024 at 12:30 PM to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the quarter ending June 30 2024 and declaration of dividend if any. Declaration of Interim Dividend @5% to be paid to Equity Shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.07.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

R.S.SOFTWARE INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Friday the 19thApril 2024 at 11:30 AM to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter as well as for the Financial Year ending 31st March 2024 declaration of Dividend if any and any other matters thereof. Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 01/04/2024) R.S.SOFTWARE (INDIA) LIMITED has informed BSE about Board Meeting to be held on 18 Apr 2024 to consider financial statements for the period ended March 2024. Financial results / Dividend / Other business is Re-schedule and to be held on 18 Apr 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th April 2024 1) approved the Companys Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter as well as for the Financial Year ending March 31,2024 and the Auditors Reports (copies enclosed) thereon. 2) not recommended any Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3) approved the opening of Companys Branch Office at Canada. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 18th April 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.04.2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 11 Jan 2024