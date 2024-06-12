AGM 10/07/2024 The Thirty Sixth Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Wednesday, the 10th July 2024 at 11:30 AM through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.06.2024) Annual Report 2023-24 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/06/2024) Submission of Scrutinizers Report on E-voting and the Gist of AGM Proceedings for the 36th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 10th July 2024 through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.07.2024) Clarification / Explanation for the delayed submission of the Proceedings of the Annual General Meeting held on 10th July 2024 through VC/OAVM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024)