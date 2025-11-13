iifl-logo

Excelsoft Technologies Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Equities

Futures

Option

Excelsoft Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Excelsoft Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

17 Nov, 2025|11:43 AM
Feb-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.58%

Non-Promoter- 5.41%

Institutions: 5.41%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share PriceShare Price

Excelsoft Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.6

1.59

1.59

1.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

292.99

274.04

251.78

232.89

Net Worth

294.59

275.63

253.37

234.48

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

198.3

195.1

157.85

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

198.3

195.1

157.85

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

2.4

2.87

2.15

Excelsoft Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

3,105

23.4111,23,416.1711,8284.0654,531232.84

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,502.5

23.286,24,198.87,7592.8636,907222.79

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,593.95

35.74,32,544.652,6573.7713,829114.88

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

244.55

21.282,56,393.942,614.22.4517,77061.51

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,804.05

35.831,72,083.841,3861.129,966.6757.68

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Excelsoft Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

SUDHANVA DHANANJAYA

Non Executive Director

LAJWANTHI SUDHANVA

Whole Time Director

Shruthi Sudhanva

Non Executive Director

COLIN HUGHES

Independent Director

DESIRAJU SRILAKSHMI

Independent Director

Palaniswamy Doreswamy

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Bangarpet Venkataramanappa

Independent Director

Shivkumar Pundaleeka Divate

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Venkatesh Dayananda.

Registered Office

1-B Hootagalli Industrial Area,

Karnataka - 570018

Tel: +91 821 428 2247

Website: http://www.excelsoftcorp.com

Email: ipo@excelsoftcorp.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Excelsoft Technologies Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Excelsoft Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Excelsoft Technologies Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Excelsoft Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Excelsoft Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 17 Nov ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Excelsoft Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Excelsoft Technologies Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 17 Nov ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Excelsoft Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Excelsoft Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Excelsoft Technologies Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 17 Nov ‘25

What is the CAGR of Excelsoft Technologies Ltd?

Excelsoft Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Excelsoft Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Excelsoft Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

Download The App Now

