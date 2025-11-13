No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.6
1.59
1.59
1.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
292.99
274.04
251.78
232.89
Net Worth
294.59
275.63
253.37
234.48
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
198.3
195.1
157.85
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
198.3
195.1
157.85
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
2.4
2.87
2.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,105
|23.41
|11,23,416.17
|11,828
|4.06
|54,531
|232.84
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,502.5
|23.28
|6,24,198.8
|7,759
|2.86
|36,907
|222.79
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,593.95
|35.7
|4,32,544.65
|2,657
|3.77
|13,829
|114.88
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
244.55
|21.28
|2,56,393.94
|2,614.2
|2.45
|17,770
|61.51
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,804.05
|35.83
|1,72,083.84
|1,386
|1.12
|9,966.6
|757.68
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
SUDHANVA DHANANJAYA
Non Executive Director
LAJWANTHI SUDHANVA
Whole Time Director
Shruthi Sudhanva
Non Executive Director
COLIN HUGHES
Independent Director
DESIRAJU SRILAKSHMI
Independent Director
Palaniswamy Doreswamy
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Bangarpet Venkataramanappa
Independent Director
Shivkumar Pundaleeka Divate
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Venkatesh Dayananda.
1-B Hootagalli Industrial Area,
Karnataka - 570018
Tel: +91 821 428 2247
Website: http://www.excelsoftcorp.com
Email: ipo@excelsoftcorp.com
