Excelsoft Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.6
1.59
1.59
1.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
292.99
274.04
251.78
232.89
Net Worth
294.59
275.63
253.37
234.48
Minority Interest
Debt
76.72
118.09
131.01
151.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
60.21
62.16
1.7
0
Total Liabilities
431.52
455.88
386.08
386.15
Fixed Assets
319.61
331.52
343.12
351.37
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.42
2.42
2.42
2.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
59.32
60.67
0
2.21
Networking Capital
49.52
46.45
30.51
24.71
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
45.94
45.97
39.09
33.09
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
49.28
40.21
25.54
17.56
Sundry Creditors
-11.53
-9.82
-7.6
-3.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-34.17
-29.91
-26.52
-22.89
Cash
0.66
14.8
10.03
5.43
Total Assets
431.53
455.86
386.08
386.14
