Excelsoft Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Excelsoft Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.6

1.59

1.59

1.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

292.99

274.04

251.78

232.89

Net Worth

294.59

275.63

253.37

234.48

Minority Interest

Debt

76.72

118.09

131.01

151.67

Deferred Tax Liability Net

60.21

62.16

1.7

0

Total Liabilities

431.52

455.88

386.08

386.15

Fixed Assets

319.61

331.52

343.12

351.37

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.42

2.42

2.42

2.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

59.32

60.67

0

2.21

Networking Capital

49.52

46.45

30.51

24.71

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

45.94

45.97

39.09

33.09

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

49.28

40.21

25.54

17.56

Sundry Creditors

-11.53

-9.82

-7.6

-3.05

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-34.17

-29.91

-26.52

-22.89

Cash

0.66

14.8

10.03

5.43

Total Assets

431.53

455.86

386.08

386.14

