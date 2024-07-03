Summary

Cadsys (India) Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Cadsys (India) Private Limited on July 23, 1992. The Company was then converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Cadsys (India) Limited on June 8, 1995.Cadsys was founded in 1989, to provide innovative cost effective knowledge services. The Company has a distinction of achieving many break through with its innovative solutions, fearless approach and ethical business practices. Incorporated in 1992, Cadsys is a domain-focused GIS and engineering business technology service provider headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, with presence in the United States. Cadsys has been providing a comprehensive range of geospatial information systems (GIS) and engineering services to companies in the communications, utility, energy, and rail industries. In addition, it also specializes in designing and developing next-generation fiber networks and systems. The Company has regional support centers in many parts of the United States of America for beer customer support - located in Georgia, California, Washington, Texas, Colorado, Idaho and Florida, Tennessee, and Virginia.Further, Apex provides design, installation, and testing, as well as professional land surveying, geotechnical services, lease exhibits, construction drawings, structural mappings, post modification inspections, structural and mount analysis, mount certifications, and Professional Engineering stam

Read More