SectorIT - Software
Open₹120.05
Prev. Close₹114.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.42
Day's High₹120.05
Day's Low₹114
52 Week's High₹511
52 Week's Low₹102
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)85.53
P/E42.2
EPS2.71
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.63
10.63
7.5
7.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
37.07
34.83
33.7
33.37
Net Worth
47.7
45.46
41.2
40.87
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.9
16.43
32.01
27.3
yoy growth (%)
-33.65
-48.66
17.26
-6.37
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-7.58
-10.32
-10.36
-11.37
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.34
1.5
4.75
3.94
Depreciation
-0.29
-1.07
-1.15
-2.47
Tax paid
-0.1
-0.8
-1.22
-1.26
Working capital
-2.33
2.83
-6.64
1.53
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-33.65
-48.66
17.26
-6.37
Op profit growth
-74.26
-63.2
0.82
-13.34
EBIT growth
-67.93
-70.63
21.81
-42.32
Net profit growth
-88.71
-40.46
31.77
-52.1
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
215.11
174.15
67.05
31.49
41.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
215.11
174.15
67.05
31.49
41.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.6
4.78
3.95
2.89
2.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Nallani Chakravarthi Venkata Rangacharya.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Nallani Chakravarthi Padmaja
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sai Sridhar Sangineni
Independent Non Exe. Director
Appala Charyulu Chilakanarri.
Non Executive Director
Nallani Chakravarthy Madavi.
Executive Director
Sripadarajan Nagarajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vanamali Praneeth Kumar
Reports by Cadsys (India) Ltd
Summary
Cadsys (India) Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Cadsys (India) Private Limited on July 23, 1992. The Company was then converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Cadsys (India) Limited on June 8, 1995.Cadsys was founded in 1989, to provide innovative cost effective knowledge services. The Company has a distinction of achieving many break through with its innovative solutions, fearless approach and ethical business practices. Incorporated in 1992, Cadsys is a domain-focused GIS and engineering business technology service provider headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, with presence in the United States. Cadsys has been providing a comprehensive range of geospatial information systems (GIS) and engineering services to companies in the communications, utility, energy, and rail industries. In addition, it also specializes in designing and developing next-generation fiber networks and systems. The Company has regional support centers in many parts of the United States of America for beer customer support - located in Georgia, California, Washington, Texas, Colorado, Idaho and Florida, Tennessee, and Virginia.Further, Apex provides design, installation, and testing, as well as professional land surveying, geotechnical services, lease exhibits, construction drawings, structural mappings, post modification inspections, structural and mount analysis, mount certifications, and Professional Engineering stam
The Cadsys India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹114 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cadsys India Ltd is ₹85.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Cadsys India Ltd is 42.2 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cadsys India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cadsys India Ltd is ₹102 and ₹511 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Cadsys India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.43%, 3 Years at 60.03%, 1 Year at -51.13%, 6 Month at -44.12%, 3 Month at -17.14% and 1 Month at -3.62%.
