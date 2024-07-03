iifl-logo-icon 1
Cadsys (India) Ltd Share Price

114
(-0.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:10:31 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open120.05
  • Day's High120.05
  • 52 Wk High511
  • Prev. Close114.35
  • Day's Low114
  • 52 Wk Low 102
  • Turnover (lac)3.42
  • P/E42.2
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)85.53
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Cadsys (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Cadsys (India) Ltd Corporate Action

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Cadsys (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Cadsys (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:39 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 47.77%

Non-Promoter- 52.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 52.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Cadsys (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.63

10.63

7.5

7.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

37.07

34.83

33.7

33.37

Net Worth

47.7

45.46

41.2

40.87

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.9

16.43

32.01

27.3

yoy growth (%)

-33.65

-48.66

17.26

-6.37

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-7.58

-10.32

-10.36

-11.37

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.34

1.5

4.75

3.94

Depreciation

-0.29

-1.07

-1.15

-2.47

Tax paid

-0.1

-0.8

-1.22

-1.26

Working capital

-2.33

2.83

-6.64

1.53

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-33.65

-48.66

17.26

-6.37

Op profit growth

-74.26

-63.2

0.82

-13.34

EBIT growth

-67.93

-70.63

21.81

-42.32

Net profit growth

-88.71

-40.46

31.77

-52.1

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

215.11

174.15

67.05

31.49

41.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

215.11

174.15

67.05

31.49

41.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.6

4.78

3.95

2.89

2.25

View Annually Results

Cadsys (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Cadsys (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Nallani Chakravarthi Venkata Rangacharya.

Whole Time Director & CFO

Nallani Chakravarthi Padmaja

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sai Sridhar Sangineni

Independent Non Exe. Director

Appala Charyulu Chilakanarri.

Non Executive Director

Nallani Chakravarthy Madavi.

Executive Director

Sripadarajan Nagarajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vanamali Praneeth Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Cadsys (India) Ltd

Summary

Cadsys (India) Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Cadsys (India) Private Limited on July 23, 1992. The Company was then converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Cadsys (India) Limited on June 8, 1995.Cadsys was founded in 1989, to provide innovative cost effective knowledge services. The Company has a distinction of achieving many break through with its innovative solutions, fearless approach and ethical business practices. Incorporated in 1992, Cadsys is a domain-focused GIS and engineering business technology service provider headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, with presence in the United States. Cadsys has been providing a comprehensive range of geospatial information systems (GIS) and engineering services to companies in the communications, utility, energy, and rail industries. In addition, it also specializes in designing and developing next-generation fiber networks and systems. The Company has regional support centers in many parts of the United States of America for beer customer support - located in Georgia, California, Washington, Texas, Colorado, Idaho and Florida, Tennessee, and Virginia.Further, Apex provides design, installation, and testing, as well as professional land surveying, geotechnical services, lease exhibits, construction drawings, structural mappings, post modification inspections, structural and mount analysis, mount certifications, and Professional Engineering stam
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Cadsys India Ltd share price today?

The Cadsys India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹114 today.

What is the Market Cap of Cadsys India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Cadsys India Ltd is ₹85.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Cadsys India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Cadsys India Ltd is 42.2 and 1.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Cadsys India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Cadsys India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Cadsys India Ltd is ₹102 and ₹511 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Cadsys India Ltd?

Cadsys India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.43%, 3 Years at 60.03%, 1 Year at -51.13%, 6 Month at -44.12%, 3 Month at -17.14% and 1 Month at -3.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Cadsys India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Cadsys India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 47.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 52.22 %

