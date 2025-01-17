iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Cadsys (India) Ltd Key Ratios

103.2
(2.38%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Cadsys (India) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.38

-6.94

5.12

42.66

Op profit growth

-174.72

-76.29

-13.05

99.77

EBIT growth

4,559.11

-101.24

-21.35

52.94

Net profit growth

-1,891.53

-95.95

-32.42

98.42

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7.75

7.84

30.8

37.24

EBIT margin

-19.92

-0.32

24.14

32.27

Net profit margin

-17.04

0.71

16.52

25.71

RoCE

-9.12

-0.21

21.09

38.66

RoNW

-2.49

0.14

4.7

11.64

RoA

-1.95

0.11

3.6

7.7

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-7.17

0.38

9.93

20.3

Dividend per share

0

0

1

1

Cash EPS

-12.7

-5.56

4.83

14.38

Book value per share

68.21

75.24

66.09

53.62

Valuation ratios

P/E

-2.64

46.71

9.16

P/CEPS

-1.49

-3.18

18.82

P/B

0.27

0.23

1.37

EV/EBIDTA

-11.08

4.83

4.54

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

377.2

11.62

4.93

Tax payout

7.94

-19.95

-16.05

-9.85

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

212.52

130.27

72.21

54.86

Inventory days

19

34.61

28.29

9.94

Creditor days

-15.54

-12.36

-36.94

-40.57

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

5.86

0.13

-5.58

-8.73

Net debt / equity

0.17

0.13

-0.03

-0.15

Net debt / op. profit

-3.73

2.35

-0.14

-0.27

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-64.29

-61.78

-23.88

-36.61

Other costs

-43.46

-30.37

-45.31

-26.14

Cadsys (India) : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Cadsys (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.