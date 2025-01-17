Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.38
-6.94
5.12
42.66
Op profit growth
-174.72
-76.29
-13.05
99.77
EBIT growth
4,559.11
-101.24
-21.35
52.94
Net profit growth
-1,891.53
-95.95
-32.42
98.42
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.75
7.84
30.8
37.24
EBIT margin
-19.92
-0.32
24.14
32.27
Net profit margin
-17.04
0.71
16.52
25.71
RoCE
-9.12
-0.21
21.09
38.66
RoNW
-2.49
0.14
4.7
11.64
RoA
-1.95
0.11
3.6
7.7
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-7.17
0.38
9.93
20.3
Dividend per share
0
0
1
1
Cash EPS
-12.7
-5.56
4.83
14.38
Book value per share
68.21
75.24
66.09
53.62
Valuation ratios
P/E
-2.64
46.71
9.16
P/CEPS
-1.49
-3.18
18.82
P/B
0.27
0.23
1.37
EV/EBIDTA
-11.08
4.83
4.54
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
377.2
11.62
4.93
Tax payout
7.94
-19.95
-16.05
-9.85
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
212.52
130.27
72.21
54.86
Inventory days
19
34.61
28.29
9.94
Creditor days
-15.54
-12.36
-36.94
-40.57
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
5.86
0.13
-5.58
-8.73
Net debt / equity
0.17
0.13
-0.03
-0.15
Net debt / op. profit
-3.73
2.35
-0.14
-0.27
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-64.29
-61.78
-23.88
-36.61
Other costs
-43.46
-30.37
-45.31
-26.14
