Cadsys (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

108.65
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Cadsys (India) FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.34

1.5

4.75

3.94

Depreciation

-0.29

-1.07

-1.15

-2.47

Tax paid

-0.1

-0.8

-1.22

-1.26

Working capital

-2.33

2.83

-6.64

1.53

Other operating items

Operating

-2.39

2.46

-4.26

1.73

Capital expenditure

-0.78

-0.98

3.61

0.1

Free cash flow

-3.17

1.48

-0.65

1.83

Equity raised

66.26

62.24

45.32

35.28

Investing

0.06

5.22

6.5

12.71

Financing

4.24

-0.39

-9.97

13.83

Dividends paid

0

0.94

0.75

0.54

Net in cash

67.39

69.49

41.95

64.19

