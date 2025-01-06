Cadsys (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.34
1.5
4.75
3.94
Depreciation
-0.29
-1.07
-1.15
-2.47
Tax paid
-0.1
-0.8
-1.22
-1.26
Working capital
-2.33
2.83
-6.64
1.53
Other operating items
Operating
-2.39
2.46
-4.26
1.73
Capital expenditure
-0.78
-0.98
3.61
0.1
Free cash flow
-3.17
1.48
-0.65
1.83
Equity raised
66.26
62.24
45.32
35.28
Investing
0.06
5.22
6.5
12.71
Financing
4.24
-0.39
-9.97
13.83
Dividends paid
0
0.94
0.75
0.54
Net in cash
67.39
69.49
41.95
64.19
