|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
10.9
16.43
32.01
27.3
yoy growth (%)
-33.65
-48.66
17.26
-6.37
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-7.58
-10.32
-10.36
-11.37
As % of sales
69.56
62.82
32.35
41.66
Other costs
-2.68
-3.63
-14.92
-9.25
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.59
22.1
46.61
33.87
Operating profit
0.63
2.47
6.73
6.67
OPM
5.84
15.06
21.02
24.45
Depreciation
-0.29
-1.07
-1.15
-2.47
Interest expense
-0.25
-0.36
-1.61
-1.28
Other income
0.26
0.46
0.78
1.02
Profit before tax
0.34
1.5
4.75
3.94
Taxes
-0.1
-0.8
-1.22
-1.26
Tax rate
-30.47
-53.32
-25.74
-32.01
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.23
0.7
3.53
2.68
Exceptional items
0
1.4
0
0
Net profit
0.23
2.1
3.53
2.68
yoy growth (%)
-88.71
-40.46
31.77
-52.1
NPM
2.17
12.79
11.02
9.81
