Cadsys (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

112.7
(3.73%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:14:22 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

10.9

16.43

32.01

27.3

yoy growth (%)

-33.65

-48.66

17.26

-6.37

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-7.58

-10.32

-10.36

-11.37

As % of sales

69.56

62.82

32.35

41.66

Other costs

-2.68

-3.63

-14.92

-9.25

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.59

22.1

46.61

33.87

Operating profit

0.63

2.47

6.73

6.67

OPM

5.84

15.06

21.02

24.45

Depreciation

-0.29

-1.07

-1.15

-2.47

Interest expense

-0.25

-0.36

-1.61

-1.28

Other income

0.26

0.46

0.78

1.02

Profit before tax

0.34

1.5

4.75

3.94

Taxes

-0.1

-0.8

-1.22

-1.26

Tax rate

-30.47

-53.32

-25.74

-32.01

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.23

0.7

3.53

2.68

Exceptional items

0

1.4

0

0

Net profit

0.23

2.1

3.53

2.68

yoy growth (%)

-88.71

-40.46

31.77

-52.1

NPM

2.17

12.79

11.02

9.81

