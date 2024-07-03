Cadsys (India) Ltd Summary

Cadsys (India) Limited was incorporated as a private limited company with the name Cadsys (India) Private Limited on July 23, 1992. The Company was then converted into a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Cadsys (India) Limited on June 8, 1995.Cadsys was founded in 1989, to provide innovative cost effective knowledge services. The Company has a distinction of achieving many break through with its innovative solutions, fearless approach and ethical business practices. Incorporated in 1992, Cadsys is a domain-focused GIS and engineering business technology service provider headquartered in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, with presence in the United States. Cadsys has been providing a comprehensive range of geospatial information systems (GIS) and engineering services to companies in the communications, utility, energy, and rail industries. In addition, it also specializes in designing and developing next-generation fiber networks and systems. The Company has regional support centers in many parts of the United States of America for beer customer support - located in Georgia, California, Washington, Texas, Colorado, Idaho and Florida, Tennessee, and Virginia.Further, Apex provides design, installation, and testing, as well as professional land surveying, geotechnical services, lease exhibits, construction drawings, structural mappings, post modification inspections, structural and mount analysis, mount certifications, and Professional Engineering stamps in 48 states. The Company leverages a differentiated business model through investments in pre-fabricated software components and frameworks to build enduring value for its customers. The Company has expanded its service portfolio with strategic acquisitions to emerge as a well-balanced player in the IT services segment. Cadsys set up a software engineering facility in Hyderabad in 1996. The Company has been certified by ISO 9001:2015 for design, development, Production, Support of Geographical Information System and Engineering Services and ISMS Certificate - ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for Geographical Information System and Engineering Services business including all support functions of the organisation. In September, 2017 the Company came up with a Public Issue of 21,00,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 14.70 Cr.In 2018-19, the Company entered into Strategic Business Deal with First Call Services LLC, USA to execute the projects in Field Services.In 2021-22, the Company acquired 100% shares of Irish Tower LLC, a company providing 5G network installations and wireless services to the telecommunicaotins companies across USA.