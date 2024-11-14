Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Cadsys (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 27 Aug 2024

To consider other business matters Cadsys (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 02, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Cadsys (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 29 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

To consider other business matters Cadsys (India) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on:29/03/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 12 Mar 2024