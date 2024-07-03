iifl-logo-icon 1
Infibeam Avenues Ltd Share Price

25.04
(-4.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open26.24
  • Day's High26.24
  • 52 Wk High40.5
  • Prev. Close26.11
  • Day's Low24.96
  • 52 Wk Low 21.01
  • Turnover (lac)1,444.14
  • P/E46.64
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value12
  • EPS0.56
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)6,984.01
  • Div. Yield0.19
Infibeam Avenues Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

26.24

Prev. Close

26.11

Turnover(Lac.)

1,444.14

Day's High

26.24

Day's Low

24.96

52 Week's High

40.5

52 Week's Low

21.01

Book Value

12

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

6,984.01

P/E

46.64

EPS

0.56

Divi. Yield

0.19

Infibeam Avenues Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

22 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Infibeam Avenues Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Infibeam Avenues Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 27.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 27.43%

Non-Promoter- 6.93%

Institutions: 6.92%

Non-Institutions: 65.20%

Custodian: 0.44%

Share Price

Infibeam Avenues Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

236.85

266.8

227.98

93.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,996.12

2,692.6

2,524.62

2,563.64

Net Worth

3,232.97

2,959.4

2,752.6

2,657.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

576.7

586.35

305.85

53.14

yoy growth (%)

-1.64

91.71

475.51

23.26

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-48.94

-49.19

-25.46

-9.55

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

60.44

59.85

39.82

46.11

Depreciation

-68.87

-74.98

-43.26

-6.32

Tax paid

-11.04

-21.25

-26.35

-45.93

Working capital

19.24

-172.02

-217.84

113.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.64

91.71

475.51

23.26

Op profit growth

-4.83

117.37

205.01

125.67

EBIT growth

-0.11

47.27

-11.92

118.54

Net profit growth

27.98

186.48

7,469.66

-99.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3,150.28

1,962.34

1,293.93

676.04

632.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3,150.28

1,962.34

1,293.93

676.04

632.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

24.83

70.73

17.95

18.64

72.72

Infibeam Avenues Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Infibeam Avenues Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Ajit Mehta

ED / MD / Promoter

Vishal Mehta

Executive Director

VISHWAS AMBALAL PATEL

Independent Non Exe. Director

Keyoor Madhusudan Bakshi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Roopkishan Dave

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vijaylaxmi Sheth

Independent Non Exe. Director

Piyushkumar Sinha

Additional Director

NARAYANAN SADANANDAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Infibeam Avenues Ltd

Summary

Infibeam Avenues Limited, formerly known as Infibeam Corporation Limited, was incorporated on June 30, 2010 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat as a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 and a Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on June 30, 2010. A Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued by the RoC on July 3, 2010. The Company is Indias leading e-commerce and payment solutions provider to businesses and the government. It is primarily engaged in business of software development services, maintenance, web development, payment gateway services, e-commerce and other ancillary services. It provides a comprehensive suite of Digital Payment Solutions (Payments) & Enterprise Marketplace Software Platforms (Platforms) along with data center services.In 2011 the Company launched 10.00 million SKUs across multiple categories and also launched rewards platform-Crossword, Tata AIG and more than 100 brands. The company also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Gujarat to power rural e-commerce through Vishwagram.In 2012 the Company launched Buildabazaar enterprise platform.In 2013, the company established INDENT with Sony Music for digital downloads and distribution. The company also launched JIVE HD on Sony Experia phones in Asia. The company also expanded Buildabazaar platform for International clients.In 2014 the Company launched Adlabs Imagica on Buildabazaar large theme park implementation. The Company acquired 100% of OdigMa Co
Company FAQs

What is the Infibeam Avenues Ltd share price today?

The Infibeam Avenues Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25.04 today.

What is the Market Cap of Infibeam Avenues Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Infibeam Avenues Ltd is ₹6984.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Infibeam Avenues Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Infibeam Avenues Ltd is 46.64 and 2.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Infibeam Avenues Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Infibeam Avenues Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Infibeam Avenues Ltd is ₹21.01 and ₹40.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Infibeam Avenues Ltd?

Infibeam Avenues Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.14%, 3 Years at 10.96%, 1 Year at 24.27%, 6 Month at -8.51%, 3 Month at -17.45% and 1 Month at -5.67%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Infibeam Avenues Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Infibeam Avenues Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 27.43 %
Institutions - 6.92 %
Public - 65.20 %

