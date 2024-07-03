Summary

Infibeam Avenues Limited, formerly known as Infibeam Corporation Limited, was incorporated on June 30, 2010 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat as a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 and a Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on June 30, 2010. A Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued by the RoC on July 3, 2010. The Company is Indias leading e-commerce and payment solutions provider to businesses and the government. It is primarily engaged in business of software development services, maintenance, web development, payment gateway services, e-commerce and other ancillary services. It provides a comprehensive suite of Digital Payment Solutions (Payments) & Enterprise Marketplace Software Platforms (Platforms) along with data center services.In 2011 the Company launched 10.00 million SKUs across multiple categories and also launched rewards platform-Crossword, Tata AIG and more than 100 brands. The company also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Gujarat to power rural e-commerce through Vishwagram.In 2012 the Company launched Buildabazaar enterprise platform.In 2013, the company established INDENT with Sony Music for digital downloads and distribution. The company also launched JIVE HD on Sony Experia phones in Asia. The company also expanded Buildabazaar platform for International clients.In 2014 the Company launched Adlabs Imagica on Buildabazaar large theme park implementation. The Company acquired 100% of OdigMa Co

Read More