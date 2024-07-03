SectorIT - Software
Open₹26.24
Prev. Close₹26.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,444.14
Day's High₹26.24
Day's Low₹24.96
52 Week's High₹40.5
52 Week's Low₹21.01
Book Value₹12
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)6,984.01
P/E46.64
EPS0.56
Divi. Yield0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
236.85
266.8
227.98
93.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,996.12
2,692.6
2,524.62
2,563.64
Net Worth
3,232.97
2,959.4
2,752.6
2,657.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
576.7
586.35
305.85
53.14
yoy growth (%)
-1.64
91.71
475.51
23.26
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-48.94
-49.19
-25.46
-9.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
60.44
59.85
39.82
46.11
Depreciation
-68.87
-74.98
-43.26
-6.32
Tax paid
-11.04
-21.25
-26.35
-45.93
Working capital
19.24
-172.02
-217.84
113.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.64
91.71
475.51
23.26
Op profit growth
-4.83
117.37
205.01
125.67
EBIT growth
-0.11
47.27
-11.92
118.54
Net profit growth
27.98
186.48
7,469.66
-99.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3,150.28
1,962.34
1,293.93
676.04
632.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3,150.28
1,962.34
1,293.93
676.04
632.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.83
70.73
17.95
18.64
72.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Ajit Mehta
ED / MD / Promoter
Vishal Mehta
Executive Director
VISHWAS AMBALAL PATEL
Independent Non Exe. Director
Keyoor Madhusudan Bakshi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Roopkishan Dave
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vijaylaxmi Sheth
Independent Non Exe. Director
Piyushkumar Sinha
Additional Director
NARAYANAN SADANANDAN
Reports by Infibeam Avenues Ltd
Summary
Infibeam Avenues Limited, formerly known as Infibeam Corporation Limited, was incorporated on June 30, 2010 at Ahmedabad, Gujarat as a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 and a Certificate of Incorporation was issued by the RoC on June 30, 2010. A Certificate of Commencement of Business was issued by the RoC on July 3, 2010. The Company is Indias leading e-commerce and payment solutions provider to businesses and the government. It is primarily engaged in business of software development services, maintenance, web development, payment gateway services, e-commerce and other ancillary services. It provides a comprehensive suite of Digital Payment Solutions (Payments) & Enterprise Marketplace Software Platforms (Platforms) along with data center services.In 2011 the Company launched 10.00 million SKUs across multiple categories and also launched rewards platform-Crossword, Tata AIG and more than 100 brands. The company also entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of Gujarat to power rural e-commerce through Vishwagram.In 2012 the Company launched Buildabazaar enterprise platform.In 2013, the company established INDENT with Sony Music for digital downloads and distribution. The company also launched JIVE HD on Sony Experia phones in Asia. The company also expanded Buildabazaar platform for International clients.In 2014 the Company launched Adlabs Imagica on Buildabazaar large theme park implementation. The Company acquired 100% of OdigMa Co
The Infibeam Avenues Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹25.04 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Infibeam Avenues Ltd is ₹6984.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Infibeam Avenues Ltd is 46.64 and 2.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Infibeam Avenues Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Infibeam Avenues Ltd is ₹21.01 and ₹40.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Infibeam Avenues Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.14%, 3 Years at 10.96%, 1 Year at 24.27%, 6 Month at -8.51%, 3 Month at -17.45% and 1 Month at -5.67%.
