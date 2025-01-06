iifl-logo-icon 1
Infibeam Avenues Ltd Cash Flow Statement

25.04
(-4.10%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Infibeam Avenues FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

60.44

59.85

39.82

46.11

Depreciation

-68.87

-74.98

-43.26

-6.32

Tax paid

-11.04

-21.25

-26.35

-45.93

Working capital

19.24

-172.02

-217.84

113.35

Other operating items

Operating

-0.23

-208.4

-247.62

107.2

Capital expenditure

40.5

182.96

2,039.79

11.7

Free cash flow

40.27

-25.44

1,792.16

118.9

Equity raised

5,071.54

5,029.07

3,268.68

1,427.5

Investing

90.04

226.03

-0.7

-14.26

Financing

-6.54

-30.58

141.95

87

Dividends paid

0

6.54

12.03

0

Net in cash

5,195.32

5,205.62

5,214.13

1,619.14

