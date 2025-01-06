Infibeam Avenues Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
60.44
59.85
39.82
46.11
Depreciation
-68.87
-74.98
-43.26
-6.32
Tax paid
-11.04
-21.25
-26.35
-45.93
Working capital
19.24
-172.02
-217.84
113.35
Other operating items
Operating
-0.23
-208.4
-247.62
107.2
Capital expenditure
40.5
182.96
2,039.79
11.7
Free cash flow
40.27
-25.44
1,792.16
118.9
Equity raised
5,071.54
5,029.07
3,268.68
1,427.5
Investing
90.04
226.03
-0.7
-14.26
Financing
-6.54
-30.58
141.95
87
Dividends paid
0
6.54
12.03
0
Net in cash
5,195.32
5,205.62
5,214.13
1,619.14
