Infibeam Avenues Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

25.14
(0.40%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Infibeam Avenues Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

576.7

586.35

305.85

53.14

yoy growth (%)

-1.64

91.71

475.51

23.26

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-48.94

-49.19

-25.46

-9.55

As % of sales

8.48

8.38

8.32

17.97

Other costs

-404.01

-407.13

-220.57

-23.98

As % of sales (Other Cost)

70.05

69.43

72.11

45.12

Operating profit

123.73

130.02

59.81

19.61

OPM

21.45

22.17

19.55

36.9

Depreciation

-68.87

-74.98

-43.26

-6.32

Interest expense

-3.55

-4.21

-3.68

-3.28

Other income

9.14

9.03

26.95

36.11

Profit before tax

60.44

59.85

39.82

46.11

Taxes

-11.04

-21.25

-26.35

-45.93

Tax rate

-18.27

-35.51

-66.16

-99.61

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

49.4

38.6

13.47

0.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

49.4

38.6

13.47

0.17

yoy growth (%)

27.98

186.48

7,469.66

-99.57

NPM

8.56

6.58

4.4

0.33

