|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
576.7
586.35
305.85
53.14
yoy growth (%)
-1.64
91.71
475.51
23.26
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-48.94
-49.19
-25.46
-9.55
As % of sales
8.48
8.38
8.32
17.97
Other costs
-404.01
-407.13
-220.57
-23.98
As % of sales (Other Cost)
70.05
69.43
72.11
45.12
Operating profit
123.73
130.02
59.81
19.61
OPM
21.45
22.17
19.55
36.9
Depreciation
-68.87
-74.98
-43.26
-6.32
Interest expense
-3.55
-4.21
-3.68
-3.28
Other income
9.14
9.03
26.95
36.11
Profit before tax
60.44
59.85
39.82
46.11
Taxes
-11.04
-21.25
-26.35
-45.93
Tax rate
-18.27
-35.51
-66.16
-99.61
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
49.4
38.6
13.47
0.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
49.4
38.6
13.47
0.17
yoy growth (%)
27.98
186.48
7,469.66
-99.57
NPM
8.56
6.58
4.4
0.33
