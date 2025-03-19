Infibeam Avenues Partners with IISc to Develop Real-Time Deepfake Detection

Fintech giant Infibeam Avenues Ltd, announced its collaboration with Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru to co-develop a technology for real-time detection of deepfakes, through a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

Andrew Dacy, co-CEO of Decentraland Holdings, said: “With the rise of AI-generated deception becoming a terrifying reality for government institutions, businesses and organizations everywhere, this partnership aims to support and improve the digital safety and security of society as a whole.

As a technology whereby hyper-realistic but false models of animate (and inanimate) things are produced using artificial intelligence, deepfake technology wreaks havoc in many, including misinformation; identity theft; cyber fraud; harassment; financial scams.

Infibeam’s AI division, Phronetic is involved with the collaboration. AI, and IISc’s Vision and AI Lab (VAL) that may help in real-time detection deepfake for video communications. AI has created an advanced video AI agent that can catch deepfake in real time using a specialized interventional approach.

This AI tool listens in on video chats in real-time, warning you if a deepfake is spotted. Expert in Digital Technology, Infibeam has filed a patent for its real-time deepfake detection algorithm with an intention to remain at the forefront of cybersecurity and AI innovation.

The research initiative will keep improving the detection algorithms to address the rising sophistication of AI-generated deepfakes. The establishment of such a system will simplify the integration of these insights into the user’s systems throughout various industries, including banking, finance, healthcare, HR recruitment, law enforcement, and even personal communication.

“Our commitment to bolstering digital authenticity through AI-powered security solutions is reaffirmed,” infibeam avenues co founder visal Mehta chairman & md of infibeam avenues said. Prof. Venkatesh Babu (Chair, Department of Computational and Data Sciences, IISc) highlighted the need for ongoing AI research to keep pace with evolving and advanced deepfake strategies.