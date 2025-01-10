Infibeam Avenues Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
236.85
266.8
227.98
93.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,996.12
2,692.6
2,524.62
2,563.64
Net Worth
3,232.97
2,959.4
2,752.6
2,657.14
Minority Interest
Debt
11.67
8.03
7.22
19.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
277.33
281.74
278.96
40.95
Total Liabilities
3,521.97
3,249.17
3,038.78
2,717.92
Fixed Assets
2,048.38
2,079.45
2,101.38
2,092.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
783.7
627.51
446.68
390.73
Deferred Tax Asset Net
116.63
172.76
214.03
8.85
Networking Capital
-24.36
200.47
168.18
115.37
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
122.56
53.63
43.56
39.4
Debtor Days
24.93
Other Current Assets
1,162.86
887.74
866.67
639.92
Sundry Creditors
-23.72
-11.9
-20.13
-8.56
Creditor Days
5.41
Other Current Liabilities
-1,286.06
-729
-721.92
-555.39
Cash
597.62
168.98
108.5
110.68
Total Assets
3,521.97
3,249.17
3,038.77
2,717.93
