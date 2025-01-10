To the Members of Infibeam Avenues Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone IND AS financial statements of Infibeam Avenues Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flows and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone IND AS financial statements") In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone IND AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone IND AS financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone IND AS financial statements

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. Goodwill Impairment Principal Audit Procedures Included on the balance sheet is an intangible assets balance of Rs.18,616.38 million as on March 31, 2024 which relates to goodwill of Rs 16,124.18 million which arose mainly from past acquisition and other intangible assets like Computer Software, IT Platform, Trademark and Customer relationship of Rs. 2,492.20 million are classified as other Intangible Assets. Focusing on Infibeam Avenues Ltd business, we understood, evaluated and validated managements key controls over the impairment assessment process. The company had obtained a valuation report from external independent valuer. On observing the same, following audit procedures were adopted: The Company is required to perform impairment assessments of goodwill annually. For intangible assets with useful lives, the Company is required to review these for impairment whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that their carrying amounts may not be recoverable, and at least annually, review whether there is any change in their expected useful lives. • Evaluating the methodical and mathematical accuracy of the model used for the impairment testing, the appropriateness of the assumptions, and the methodology used to prepare its cash flow forecasts. For the purpose of performing impairment assessments, all intangible assets including goodwill have been allocated to groups of cash generating units ("CGUs"). The recoverable amount of the underlying CGUs is supported by value-in- use calculations which are based on future discounted cash flows. Management concluded that the intangible assets including goodwill were not impaired as of March 31, 2024. • gaining an understanding and assessing the reasonableness of business plans by comparing them to prior years assumptions; The above assessment on annual impairment of goodwill having indefinite useful life is considered as significant accounting judgement and estimate to the standalone IND AS financial statements and a key audit matter because the assumptions on which the tests are based are highly judgmental and are affected by future market and economic conditions which are inherently uncertain, and because of the materiality of the balances to the standalone IND AS financial statements as a whole. • comparing the current years actual results included in the model to consider whether forecasts including assumptions that, with hindsight, have been appropriate. Kindly refer Note No. 6 to the standalone IND AS financial statements. • discussing the potential changes in key drivers as compared to previous year / actual performance with management in order to evaluate whether the inputs and assumptions used in the cash flow forecasts were suitable. • recalculating the value in use calculations • challenging the robustness of the key assumptions used to determine the value in use, including the allocation of goodwill to the adequate CGUs, cash flow forecasts, long- term growth rates and the discount rates based on our understanding of the commercial prospects of the related CGUs and by comparing them with publicly available data, where possible; We also considered the appropriateness of disclosures in the standalone IND AS financial statements and conclude that our audit procedures did not lead to any reservations regarding the goodwill impairment test. 2 Expiration of a Major Government Contract Principal Audit Procedures Infibeam Avenues Limited was part of an MSP Consortium to drive the Public Private Partnership ("PPP") based National Procurement Portal i.e. Government eMarketplace ("GeM"). The GeM engagement, was for a period of 5 years from the date of it going live, which ended in December 2023. Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: This contract contributed significantly to the companys revenue and profitability during this 5-year period and the expiration of this contract is expected to have a material impact on the companys financial position and performance in the future. - We obtained an understanding of the processes and controls implemented by management to monitor the contract expiration and their plans for securing new contracts. Given the significance of the expired contract to the companys overall financial results, we consider this a key audit matter. - We performed detailed testing of revenue transactions to ensure that the revenue from the expired contract was recognized appropriately up to its expiration date in accordance with Ind AS 115, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers". Revenue from contract with customers as per Ind AS 115 is disclosed in Note No. 15 and Note No. 39 to the standalone IND AS financial statements. - We assessed the financial implications of the expired contract on the companys financial statements, including any potential impairment of assets and the adequacy of provisions and contingent liabilities. - Our procedures included discussions with management and those charged with governance, as well as a review of relevant documentation to evaluate the companys strategy and plans for mitigating the impact of the contract expiration.

Information Other than the Standalone IND AS financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone IND AS financial statements and our report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone IND AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone IND AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibility of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone IND AS financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the IND AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone IND AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone IND AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone IND AS financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone IND AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone IND AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone IND AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone IND AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone IND AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone IND AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone IND AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone IND AS financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of Account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone IND AS financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the

Company with reference to these standalone IND AS financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: During the financial year the company has not paid any remuneration to any of the directors. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 on its financial position in its standalone IND AS financial statements - Refer Note No. 21 to the standalone IND AS financial statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company. iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No. 36 to the standalone IND AS financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall: • directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or • provide any guarantee, security or the like to or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in Note No. 36 to the standalone IND AS financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall: • directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Party or • provide any guarantee, security or the like from or on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and (c) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub clause (iv) (a) and (iv) (b) contain any material misstatement. v. As stated in Note 10.8 to the standalone IND AS financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approvals of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

3 Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For Shah & Taparia Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No.: 109463W Ramesh Joshi Partner Membership Number: 033594 UDIN: 24033594BKCFUC3011 Date: May 16, 2024 Place: Gandhinagar

Annexure A

referred to in Para 1 of the Independent Auditors Report

With reference to the Paragraph 1 of ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of the Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone IND AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024, we report the following: i. In respect of Property, plant and equipment and Intangible assets; a)(A) The company has maintained records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible assets. b) It has been explained to us that the Company has a regular program for physical verification of Property, plant and equipment on an annual basis, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. c) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone IND AS financial statements are held in the name of the Company. d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year. e) There are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder. ii. In respect of inventories; The Company is a service company, primarily rendering website development and maintenance services (Web Services) and payment gateway services. Accordingly, it does not hold any physical inventories. Thus, paragraph 3(ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. iii. In respect of Investments, Loans and Advances; The Company has made investments in, granted loans, secured or unsecured, and stood guarantee to companies, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year, in respect of which: (a) The company has provided loans and advances in the nature of loans and stood guarantees during the year, details which are given below:

Particulars Loans / Advance in nature of loans (Rs millions) Guarantees (Rs millions) A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year - Subsidiary companies 2,948.55 1,400.00 - Associates - - - Others - - B. Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases - Subsidiary companies 254.74 1,400.00 - Associates - - - Others - -

(b) The investments made, guarantees provided and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans and guarantees during the year are, in our opinion, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In the case of loans given, the loans given are repayable on demand and as such we are not able to comment whether the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) As informed to us there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) There is no loan given falling due during the year which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) The loans and advances granted by the Company are repayable on demand. The aggregate amount of such loans and advances to Promoters is Nil and to other related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 Rs. 2948.55 million which is equal to 100% of the total loans and advances granted. iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided, as applicable. v. The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable vi. To the best of our knowledge and as explained, the Central Government has not specified the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, for the services of the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable. vii. In respect of statutory dues; a) In our opinion, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of Custom, and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of Custom, and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) To the best of our knowledge, according to the information and explanations given by the management, no statutory dues referred to in a) above have not been paid on account of any dispute. viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) There were no term loans raised during the year. (d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company (e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. (b) During the year, the Company has made private placement of shares during the year and the requirements of section 42 of the Act have been complied with. Funds raised have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised. xi.(a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. (c) Based on the information provided by the company, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report). Accordingly, clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable. xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone IND AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv.(a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv. In our opinion, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company. xvi.(a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable. xxi. The reporting under clause (xxi) is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone IND AS financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

For Shah & Taparia Chartered Accountants ICAI Firm Registration No.: 109463W Ramesh Joshi Partner Membership Number: 033594 UDIN: 24033594BKCFUC3011 Date: May 16, 2024 Place: Gandhinagar

Annexure B

referred in para 2(f) of the Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone IND AS financial statements of Infibeam Avenues Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to the standalone IND AS financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone IND AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone IND AS financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone IND AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone IND AS financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone IND AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with Reference to these standalone IND AS financial statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone IND AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone IND AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with Reference to these standalone IND AS financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone IND AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone IND AS financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these standalone IND AS financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of the information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone IND AS financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these standalone IND AS financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.