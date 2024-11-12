Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 22 Oct 2024

Infibeam Avenues Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on Septembe Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 together with the Limited Review Report issued from the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

Infibeam Avenues Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and to consider other businesses if any. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. August 02, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved: 1. Unaudited Financial Results 2. Investment. Considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 together with the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors. Investment in Rediff.com India Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. July 09, 2024 has, inter alia; 1. Acquisition 2. Incorporation 3. Appointment of Additional Independent Director 4. Annual General Meeting and Record date

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 6 May 2024

Infibeam Avenues Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. take on record Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 and to consider other business items if any. The Board of Directors recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 0.05 per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each (i.e 5.00%) for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 . (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Feb 2024 24 Feb 2024

The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. February 24, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved; 1. To acquire 20% stake of XDuce Corporation based out of USA 2. To incorporate a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in IFSC, GIFT CITY, Gandhinagar within the jurisdiction of Development Commissioner KASEZ-SEZ 3. To divest 85,000 Equity Shares in Fable Fintech Private Limited. Intimation - Acquisition. Intimation - Disinvestment

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 12 Jan 2024