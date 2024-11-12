iifl-logo-icon 1
Infibeam Avenues Ltd Board Meeting

23.61
(2.79%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:14:56 AM

Infibeam Avenues CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202422 Oct 2024
Infibeam Avenues Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on Septembe Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 together with the Limited Review Report issued from the Statutory Auditors. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
Infibeam Avenues Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and to consider other businesses if any. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. August 02, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved: 1. Unaudited Financial Results 2. Investment. Considered and approved the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024 together with the Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditors. Investment in Rediff.com India Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting9 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. July 09, 2024 has, inter alia; 1. Acquisition 2. Incorporation 3. Appointment of Additional Independent Director 4. Annual General Meeting and Record date
Board Meeting16 May 20246 May 2024
Infibeam Avenues Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. take on record Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024; 2. Recommendation of Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year ended on March 31 2024 and to consider other business items if any. The Board of Directors recommended a Final Dividend of Rs. 0.05 per Equity Share of Re. 1/- each (i.e 5.00%) for the Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024 . (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting24 Feb 202424 Feb 2024
The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. February 24, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved; 1. To acquire 20% stake of XDuce Corporation based out of USA 2. To incorporate a Wholly Owned Subsidiary in IFSC, GIFT CITY, Gandhinagar within the jurisdiction of Development Commissioner KASEZ-SEZ 3. To divest 85,000 Equity Shares in Fable Fintech Private Limited. Intimation - Acquisition. Intimation - Disinvestment
Board Meeting23 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
Infibeam Avenues Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 and to consider other business items if any. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. January 23, 2024 has inter-alia considered and approved: 1. Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results 2. Acquisition of So Hum Bharat Digital Payments Private Limited. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023. Intimation - Acquisition of So Hum Bharat Digital Payments Private Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)

