|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|14 Aug 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|Convening the 14th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Members of the Company on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. through video conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means (VC / OAVM). Proceedings of the 14th AGM held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
