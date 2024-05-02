Receipt of the Order of the Honble NCLT, Ahmedabad Bench directing the meetings of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors. Newspaper Advertisements for the upcoming NCLT convened Meetings of the Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of Infibeam Avenues Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024) Notice of NCLT convened Meeting of Equity Shareholders on Tuesday, June 04, 2024 Notice of NCLT convened Meeting of Unsecured Creditors on Tuesday, June 04, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/05/2024) Summary of proceedings with respect to meetings of Equity Shareholders and Unsecured Creditors of Infibeam Avenues Limited. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024)