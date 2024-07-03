iifl-logo-icon 1
HOV Services Ltd Share Price

76.47
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

  • Open78.14
  • Day's High80.2
  • 52 Wk High110.5
  • Prev. Close80.29
  • Day's Low76.27
  • 52 Wk Low 50.35
  • Turnover (lac)21.77
  • P/E33.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.22
  • EPS2.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)96.31
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
HOV Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

78.14

Prev. Close

80.29

Turnover(Lac.)

21.77

Day's High

80.2

Day's Low

76.27

52 Week's High

110.5

52 Week's Low

50.35

Book Value

23.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

96.31

P/E

33.36

EPS

2.4

Divi. Yield

0

HOV Services Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

HOV Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

HOV Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.21%

Foreign: 50.21%

Indian: 0.20%

Non-Promoter- 49.58%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 49.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

HOV Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.6

12.6

12.6

12.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.08

10.47

7.89

71.83

Net Worth

27.68

23.07

20.49

84.42

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

10.05

9.65

10.97

12.54

yoy growth (%)

4.17

-11.99

-12.54

-8.05

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.26

-5.81

-6.78

-8.84

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.01

2.56

2.79

1.97

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.62

-0.55

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.86

-0.75

-0.81

-0.58

Working capital

-2.09

1.99

0.64

-7.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.17

-11.99

-12.54

-8.05

Op profit growth

1.57

2.11

128.26

20

EBIT growth

15.58

-9.38

50.21

14.58

Net profit growth

-202.29

-206.46

564.3

-881.75

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

16.12

12.06

10.06

9.66

10.97

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

16.12

12.06

10.06

9.66

10.97

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.76

3.9

1.35

1.72

1.24

View Annually Results

HOV Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT HOV Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Sunil Rajadhyaksha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhuvanesh Sharma

Executive Director

Vikram Negi

Independent Director

Lakshmi Kumar

Independent Director

Ajay Puri

Executive Chairman

Parvinder S Chadha

Independent Director

Harjit Singh Anand

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by HOV Services Ltd

Summary

The HOV Services Ltd was incorporated in 1989 as Codec Communications Private Limited. The Company commenced its operations as a software services company on January 10, 1989. The name of the Company got changed to HOV Services Private Limited on February 27, 2006. The Company became a Public Limited Company on January 5, 2006 and the name of the Company was changed to HOV Services Limited on March 9, 2006. The Company operates as a hybrid between an investment and a diversified services company. The Companys business encompasses majority of Software and IT Enabled Services and the prevailing trend would further enforce the importance of outsourcing, as companies will be compelled towards curtailing cost without sacrificing on quality. Outsourcing as a tried and tested model, entities outsource their work to improve productivity by allocating more time in improving their core competencies.HOVS genesis began by strategically positioning itself in the IT-BPO space through both acquisition and organic growth. In its more recent history, we have entered into the environmental protection industry. HOVS, through its indirect subsidiary, is designing and developing advanced solutions for solving problems related to erosion control, soil stabilization, environment conservation and construction in infrastructure projects, as well as in the application sectors of roads, railways, rivers, channels, landfills, coastal protection & civil construction. We are reviewing promising opportunit
Company FAQs

What is the HOV Services Ltd share price today?

The HOV Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹76.47 today.

What is the Market Cap of HOV Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HOV Services Ltd is ₹96.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of HOV Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of HOV Services Ltd is 33.36 and 3.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of HOV Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HOV Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HOV Services Ltd is ₹50.35 and ₹110.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of HOV Services Ltd?

HOV Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.22%, 3 Years at 8.77%, 1 Year at 0.05%, 6 Month at 22.08%, 3 Month at 0.70% and 1 Month at 14.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of HOV Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of HOV Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 49.58 %

QUICKLINKS FOR HOV Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

