Summary

The HOV Services Ltd was incorporated in 1989 as Codec Communications Private Limited. The Company commenced its operations as a software services company on January 10, 1989. The name of the Company got changed to HOV Services Private Limited on February 27, 2006. The Company became a Public Limited Company on January 5, 2006 and the name of the Company was changed to HOV Services Limited on March 9, 2006. The Company operates as a hybrid between an investment and a diversified services company. The Companys business encompasses majority of Software and IT Enabled Services and the prevailing trend would further enforce the importance of outsourcing, as companies will be compelled towards curtailing cost without sacrificing on quality. Outsourcing as a tried and tested model, entities outsource their work to improve productivity by allocating more time in improving their core competencies.HOVS genesis began by strategically positioning itself in the IT-BPO space through both acquisition and organic growth. In its more recent history, we have entered into the environmental protection industry. HOVS, through its indirect subsidiary, is designing and developing advanced solutions for solving problems related to erosion control, soil stabilization, environment conservation and construction in infrastructure projects, as well as in the application sectors of roads, railways, rivers, channels, landfills, coastal protection & civil construction. We are reviewing promising opportunit

