SectorIT - Software
Open₹78.14
Prev. Close₹80.29
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.77
Day's High₹80.2
Day's Low₹76.27
52 Week's High₹110.5
52 Week's Low₹50.35
Book Value₹23.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)96.31
P/E33.36
EPS2.4
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.6
12.6
12.6
12.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.08
10.47
7.89
71.83
Net Worth
27.68
23.07
20.49
84.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10.05
9.65
10.97
12.54
yoy growth (%)
4.17
-11.99
-12.54
-8.05
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.26
-5.81
-6.78
-8.84
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.01
2.56
2.79
1.97
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.62
-0.55
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.86
-0.75
-0.81
-0.58
Working capital
-2.09
1.99
0.64
-7.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.17
-11.99
-12.54
-8.05
Op profit growth
1.57
2.11
128.26
20
EBIT growth
15.58
-9.38
50.21
14.58
Net profit growth
-202.29
-206.46
564.3
-881.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
16.12
12.06
10.06
9.66
10.97
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
16.12
12.06
10.06
9.66
10.97
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.76
3.9
1.35
1.72
1.24
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Sunil Rajadhyaksha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhuvanesh Sharma
Executive Director
Vikram Negi
Independent Director
Lakshmi Kumar
Independent Director
Ajay Puri
Executive Chairman
Parvinder S Chadha
Independent Director
Harjit Singh Anand
Reports by HOV Services Ltd
Summary
The HOV Services Ltd was incorporated in 1989 as Codec Communications Private Limited. The Company commenced its operations as a software services company on January 10, 1989. The name of the Company got changed to HOV Services Private Limited on February 27, 2006. The Company became a Public Limited Company on January 5, 2006 and the name of the Company was changed to HOV Services Limited on March 9, 2006. The Company operates as a hybrid between an investment and a diversified services company. The Companys business encompasses majority of Software and IT Enabled Services and the prevailing trend would further enforce the importance of outsourcing, as companies will be compelled towards curtailing cost without sacrificing on quality. Outsourcing as a tried and tested model, entities outsource their work to improve productivity by allocating more time in improving their core competencies.HOVS genesis began by strategically positioning itself in the IT-BPO space through both acquisition and organic growth. In its more recent history, we have entered into the environmental protection industry. HOVS, through its indirect subsidiary, is designing and developing advanced solutions for solving problems related to erosion control, soil stabilization, environment conservation and construction in infrastructure projects, as well as in the application sectors of roads, railways, rivers, channels, landfills, coastal protection & civil construction. We are reviewing promising opportunit
Read More
The HOV Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹76.47 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of HOV Services Ltd is ₹96.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of HOV Services Ltd is 33.36 and 3.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a HOV Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of HOV Services Ltd is ₹50.35 and ₹110.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
HOV Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.22%, 3 Years at 8.77%, 1 Year at 0.05%, 6 Month at 22.08%, 3 Month at 0.70% and 1 Month at 14.70%.
