HOV Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
3.01
2.56
2.79
1.97
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.62
-0.55
-0.09
Tax paid
-0.86
-0.75
-0.81
-0.58
Working capital
-2.09
1.99
0.64
-7.84
Other operating items
Operating
-0.57
3.18
2.06
-6.54
Capital expenditure
1.95
0.28
1.68
0.15
Free cash flow
1.37
3.46
3.74
-6.39
Equity raised
143.66
18.62
134.63
150.79
Investing
-66.08
60.69
-60.69
0
Financing
1.96
-0.67
-1.57
0.79
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
80.92
82.1
76.12
145.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.