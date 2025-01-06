iifl-logo-icon 1
HOV Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

76.47
(-4.76%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR HOV Services Ltd

HOV Services FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

3.01

2.56

2.79

1.97

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.62

-0.55

-0.09

Tax paid

-0.86

-0.75

-0.81

-0.58

Working capital

-2.09

1.99

0.64

-7.84

Other operating items

Operating

-0.57

3.18

2.06

-6.54

Capital expenditure

1.95

0.28

1.68

0.15

Free cash flow

1.37

3.46

3.74

-6.39

Equity raised

143.66

18.62

134.63

150.79

Investing

-66.08

60.69

-60.69

0

Financing

1.96

-0.67

-1.57

0.79

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

80.92

82.1

76.12

145.19

