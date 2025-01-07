iifl-logo-icon 1
HOV Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

75.2
(-1.66%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:52 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

10.05

9.65

10.97

12.54

yoy growth (%)

4.17

-11.99

-12.54

-8.05

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-6.26

-5.81

-6.78

-8.84

As % of sales

62.27

60.19

61.82

70.53

Other costs

-1.41

-1.5

-1.89

-2.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.05

15.53

17.26

21.45

Operating profit

2.38

2.34

2.29

1

OPM

23.66

24.27

20.91

8.01

Depreciation

-0.62

-0.62

-0.55

-0.09

Interest expense

-0.09

-0.11

-0.16

0

Other income

1.34

0.96

1.21

1.06

Profit before tax

3.01

2.56

2.79

1.97

Taxes

-0.86

-0.75

-0.81

-0.58

Tax rate

-28.84

-29.25

-29.12

-29.46

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.14

1.81

1.98

1.39

Exceptional items

-66.07

60.68

-60.68

-10.22

Net profit

-63.93

62.5

-58.7

-8.83

yoy growth (%)

-202.29

-206.46

564.3

-881.75

NPM

-635.65

647.33

-535.05

-70.43

