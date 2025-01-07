Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
10.05
9.65
10.97
12.54
yoy growth (%)
4.17
-11.99
-12.54
-8.05
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-6.26
-5.81
-6.78
-8.84
As % of sales
62.27
60.19
61.82
70.53
Other costs
-1.41
-1.5
-1.89
-2.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.05
15.53
17.26
21.45
Operating profit
2.38
2.34
2.29
1
OPM
23.66
24.27
20.91
8.01
Depreciation
-0.62
-0.62
-0.55
-0.09
Interest expense
-0.09
-0.11
-0.16
0
Other income
1.34
0.96
1.21
1.06
Profit before tax
3.01
2.56
2.79
1.97
Taxes
-0.86
-0.75
-0.81
-0.58
Tax rate
-28.84
-29.25
-29.12
-29.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.14
1.81
1.98
1.39
Exceptional items
-66.07
60.68
-60.68
-10.22
Net profit
-63.93
62.5
-58.7
-8.83
yoy growth (%)
-202.29
-206.46
564.3
-881.75
NPM
-635.65
647.33
-535.05
-70.43
