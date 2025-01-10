HOV Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.6
12.6
12.6
12.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
15.08
10.47
7.89
71.83
Net Worth
27.68
23.07
20.49
84.42
Minority Interest
Debt
1.05
1.42
3.06
2.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
28.73
24.49
23.55
87.4
Fixed Assets
9.57
10.39
10.99
9.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
66.08
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.28
0.66
0.98
1.26
Networking Capital
7.9
8.63
8.73
5.08
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
8.28
6.1
5.2
4.95
Debtor Days
188.7
187.12
Other Current Assets
1.73
4.58
5.09
1.83
Sundry Creditors
-0.83
-0.93
-0.67
-0.67
Creditor Days
24.31
25.32
Other Current Liabilities
-1.28
-1.12
-0.89
-1.03
Cash
10.97
4.81
2.85
5.15
Total Assets
28.72
24.49
23.55
87.39
