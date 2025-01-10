iifl-logo-icon 1
HOV Services Ltd Balance Sheet

71.8
(-4.23%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:29:47 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.6

12.6

12.6

12.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

15.08

10.47

7.89

71.83

Net Worth

27.68

23.07

20.49

84.42

Minority Interest

Debt

1.05

1.42

3.06

2.98

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

28.73

24.49

23.55

87.4

Fixed Assets

9.57

10.39

10.99

9.82

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

66.08

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.28

0.66

0.98

1.26

Networking Capital

7.9

8.63

8.73

5.08

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

8.28

6.1

5.2

4.95

Debtor Days

188.7

187.12

Other Current Assets

1.73

4.58

5.09

1.83

Sundry Creditors

-0.83

-0.93

-0.67

-0.67

Creditor Days

24.31

25.32

Other Current Liabilities

-1.28

-1.12

-0.89

-1.03

Cash

10.97

4.81

2.85

5.15

Total Assets

28.72

24.49

23.55

87.39

