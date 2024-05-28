|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|3 Aug 2024
|28 May 2024
|AGM 03/08/2024 The Company to convene 36th AGM on August 3, 2024. The ROM and STB will remain close from August 1, 2024 to August 3, 2024, both days inclusive. The ROM and STB will remain closed from August 1, 2024 to August 3, 2024 both days inclusive for the purpose of AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024) Proceedings of 36th AGM held on August 3, 2024 through VC mode Scrutinizer Report and Voting results of 36th AGM held on August 3, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)
