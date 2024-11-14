Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

HOV SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the November 14 2024 to consider inter-alia Un-audited and reviewed Standalone & Consolidated financial results of the Company for 2nd quarter (Q2) & Half year period ended September 30 2024 of FY 2024-25. We wish to inform that the Board in its meeting convened on November 14, 2024 will also consider a strategic proposition of the investments by its wholly owned subsidiary, the HOVS LLC. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024) Please find enclosed Outcome of BM along with Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 31 Oct 2024 24 Oct 2024

HOV SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors of the Company to inter-alia consider a strategic proposition of the investments by its wholly owned subsidiary namely the HOVS LLC. HOV SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Further to our communication dated October 24, 2024 to hold Board meeting on October 29, 2024, we wish to inform that due to unforeseen circumstances we postpone the Board Meeting to be held on October 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 31/10/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

HOV SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un audited financial results for Q1 ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on August 10, 2024 with results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 20 May 2024

HOV SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results and Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial statements for FY ended on March 31 2024. Please find enclosed as above (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024