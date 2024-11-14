iifl-logo-icon 1
HOV Services Ltd Board Meeting

HOV Services CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
HOV SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday the November 14 2024 to consider inter-alia Un-audited and reviewed Standalone & Consolidated financial results of the Company for 2nd quarter (Q2) & Half year period ended September 30 2024 of FY 2024-25. We wish to inform that the Board in its meeting convened on November 14, 2024 will also consider a strategic proposition of the investments by its wholly owned subsidiary, the HOVS LLC. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024) Please find enclosed Outcome of BM along with Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting31 Oct 202424 Oct 2024
HOV SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board of Directors of the Company to inter-alia consider a strategic proposition of the investments by its wholly owned subsidiary namely the HOVS LLC. HOV SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/10/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Further to our communication dated October 24, 2024 to hold Board meeting on October 29, 2024, we wish to inform that due to unforeseen circumstances we postpone the Board Meeting to be held on October 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.10.2024) The Board Meeting to be held on 31/10/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
HOV SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un audited financial results for Q1 ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on August 10, 2024 with results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
HOV SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Results and Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial statements for FY ended on March 31 2024. Please find enclosed as above (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
HOV SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve NOTICE is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday the February 3 2024 to consider inter-alia Un-audited and reviewed Standalone & Consolidated financial results of the Company for 3rd quarter (Q3) & nine months ended December 31 2023 of FY 2023-24. Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today had considered and approved the Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Q3 & 9 months period ended December 31, 2023, FY 2023-24. Please find enclosed the reviewed Financial Results, along with Lodha & Co LLP, the Auditors report thereon for the reporting period. The meeting commenced at 9:30 AM (IST) and concluded at 9:45 AM (IST). (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.02.2024)

