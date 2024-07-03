Summary

Ksolves India Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Ksolves India Private Limited on July 17, 2014. Pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the name of Company was changed to Ksolves India Limited on 28 April, 2020.Ksolves India Limited is an ISO certified software services and product company offering solutions that enables client organizations to rapidly develop powerful applications addressing their strategic business needs. The applications created by Company enable organizations to drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. This may include automation of routine business functions, making them faster, easier and more accurate and increasing the channels or devices through which these functions can be performed. The Company is basically engaged in software development, enterprise solutions and consulting, providing a range of Information Technology (IT) solutions to companies across sectors like Real Estate, E-commerce, Finance, Telecom and Healthcare, etc. The Company design, develop and maintain software systems and solutions, create new applications and enhance the functionality of customers existing software products.Their expertise includes high-end technologies like Big Data, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Salesforcer, Odoo, DevOps, Penetration Testing , etc. The Company cater to various industries like the healthcare, logistics, customer services, and IT industri

