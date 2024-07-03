SectorIT - Software
Open₹1,005.3
Prev. Close₹995.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹68.42
Day's High₹1,005.3
Day's Low₹972.05
52 Week's High₹1,467.4
52 Week's Low₹940
Book Value₹35.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,154.77
P/E32.21
EPS30.87
Divi. Yield1.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.86
11.86
11.86
1.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.17
10.64
4.42
10.9
Net Worth
24.03
22.5
16.28
12.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
45.34
23.89
8.14
5.41
yoy growth (%)
89.78
193.49
50.26
59.14
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-20.59
-10.55
-4.81
-3.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
20.06
10.65
0.89
0.21
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.28
-0.16
-0.08
Tax paid
-4.79
-2.68
-0.22
-0.05
Working capital
4.25
11.43
-0.18
-0.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
89.78
193.49
50.26
59.14
Op profit growth
78.15
913.88
264.89
44.79
EBIT growth
88.36
1,089.58
309.65
31.03
Net profit growth
91.68
1,088.64
315.89
27.06
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
108.64
78.31
47.07
28.22
10.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
108.64
78.31
47.07
28.22
10.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.34
0.63
1.27
0.21
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ratan Kumar Srivastava
Whole-time Director
Deepali Verma
Independent Director
Varsha Choudhry
Independent Director
Varun Sharma
Independent Director
Sushma Samarth
Independent Director
Vineet Krishna
Reports by Ksolves India Ltd
Summary
Ksolves India Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Ksolves India Private Limited on July 17, 2014. Pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the name of Company was changed to Ksolves India Limited on 28 April, 2020.Ksolves India Limited is an ISO certified software services and product company offering solutions that enables client organizations to rapidly develop powerful applications addressing their strategic business needs. The applications created by Company enable organizations to drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. This may include automation of routine business functions, making them faster, easier and more accurate and increasing the channels or devices through which these functions can be performed. The Company is basically engaged in software development, enterprise solutions and consulting, providing a range of Information Technology (IT) solutions to companies across sectors like Real Estate, E-commerce, Finance, Telecom and Healthcare, etc. The Company design, develop and maintain software systems and solutions, create new applications and enhance the functionality of customers existing software products.Their expertise includes high-end technologies like Big Data, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Salesforcer, Odoo, DevOps, Penetration Testing , etc. The Company cater to various industries like the healthcare, logistics, customer services, and IT industri
The Ksolves India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹974 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ksolves India Ltd is ₹1154.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ksolves India Ltd is 32.21 and 36.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ksolves India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ksolves India Ltd is ₹940 and ₹1467.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ksolves India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 136.83%, 3 Years at 39.13%, 1 Year at -25.20%, 6 Month at -12.61%, 3 Month at -1.92% and 1 Month at 0.15%.
