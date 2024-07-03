iifl-logo-icon 1
Ksolves India Ltd Share Price

974
(-2.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:44:57 AM

  • Open1,005.3
  • Day's High1,005.3
  • 52 Wk High1,467.4
  • Prev. Close995.35
  • Day's Low972.05
  • 52 Wk Low 940
  • Turnover (lac)68.42
  • P/E32.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value35.59
  • EPS30.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,154.77
  • Div. Yield1.96
Ksolves India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

1,005.3

Prev. Close

995.35

Turnover(Lac.)

68.42

Day's High

1,005.3

Day's Low

972.05

52 Week's High

1,467.4

52 Week's Low

940

Book Value

35.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,154.77

P/E

32.21

EPS

30.87

Divi. Yield

1.96

Ksolves India Ltd Corporate Action

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 8

Record Date: 28 Oct, 2024

arrow

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

24 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Ksolves India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Ksolves India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:04 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.94%

Non-Promoter- 0.95%

Institutions: 0.95%

Non-Institutions: 40.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Ksolves India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.86

11.86

11.86

1.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.17

10.64

4.42

10.9

Net Worth

24.03

22.5

16.28

12.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

45.34

23.89

8.14

5.41

yoy growth (%)

89.78

193.49

50.26

59.14

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-20.59

-10.55

-4.81

-3.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

20.06

10.65

0.89

0.21

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.28

-0.16

-0.08

Tax paid

-4.79

-2.68

-0.22

-0.05

Working capital

4.25

11.43

-0.18

-0.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

89.78

193.49

50.26

59.14

Op profit growth

78.15

913.88

264.89

44.79

EBIT growth

88.36

1,089.58

309.65

31.03

Net profit growth

91.68

1,088.64

315.89

27.06

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

108.64

78.31

47.07

28.22

10.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

108.64

78.31

47.07

28.22

10.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.34

0.63

1.27

0.21

0

View Annually Results

Ksolves India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Ksolves India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ratan Kumar Srivastava

Whole-time Director

Deepali Verma

Independent Director

Varsha Choudhry

Independent Director

Varun Sharma

Independent Director

Sushma Samarth

Independent Director

Vineet Krishna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ksolves India Ltd

Summary

Ksolves India Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Ksolves India Private Limited on July 17, 2014. Pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the name of Company was changed to Ksolves India Limited on 28 April, 2020.Ksolves India Limited is an ISO certified software services and product company offering solutions that enables client organizations to rapidly develop powerful applications addressing their strategic business needs. The applications created by Company enable organizations to drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. This may include automation of routine business functions, making them faster, easier and more accurate and increasing the channels or devices through which these functions can be performed. The Company is basically engaged in software development, enterprise solutions and consulting, providing a range of Information Technology (IT) solutions to companies across sectors like Real Estate, E-commerce, Finance, Telecom and Healthcare, etc. The Company design, develop and maintain software systems and solutions, create new applications and enhance the functionality of customers existing software products.Their expertise includes high-end technologies like Big Data, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Salesforcer, Odoo, DevOps, Penetration Testing , etc. The Company cater to various industries like the healthcare, logistics, customer services, and IT industri
Company FAQs

What is the Ksolves India Ltd share price today?

The Ksolves India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹974 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ksolves India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ksolves India Ltd is ₹1154.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ksolves India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ksolves India Ltd is 32.21 and 36.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ksolves India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ksolves India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ksolves India Ltd is ₹940 and ₹1467.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ksolves India Ltd?

Ksolves India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 136.83%, 3 Years at 39.13%, 1 Year at -25.20%, 6 Month at -12.61%, 3 Month at -1.92% and 1 Month at 0.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ksolves India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ksolves India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 58.94 %
Institutions - 0.96 %
Public - 40.10 %

