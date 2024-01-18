|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|18 Oct 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|8
|80
|Interim 2
|Declaration of 2 nd interim dividend of Rs.8 per share for the FY 2024-25 with record date October 28, 2024.
|Dividend
|20 Jun 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|8
|80
|Interim 1
|Declared 1st Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 of Rs. 8 per share on fully paid-up equity shares of the company. The record date for dividend to reckon the eligible the members for dividend shall be Friday, June 28, 2024.
|Dividend
|13 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|21 Mar 2024
|5
|50
|Interim 3
|Board announced 3rd interim dividend for fy 2023-24.
|Dividend
|18 Jan 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|26 Jan 2024
|7.5
|75
|Interim 2
|Board Declared Un-audited financials results for quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 2nd interim dividend of Rs.7.50 per share. Declared the 2nd interim dividend of Rs.7.50/- per share for financial year 2023-24 on its fully paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company to be paid to the eligible shareholders, holding shares of the company as on the record date i.e. January 26, 2024.
