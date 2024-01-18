iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ksolves India Ltd Dividend

971.8
(1.51%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Ksolves India CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend18 Oct 202428 Oct 202428 Oct 2024880Interim 2
Declaration of 2 nd interim dividend of Rs.8 per share for the FY 2024-25 with record date October 28, 2024.
Dividend20 Jun 202428 Jun 202428 Jun 2024880Interim 1
Declared 1st Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 of Rs. 8 per share on fully paid-up equity shares of the company. The record date for dividend to reckon the eligible the members for dividend shall be Friday, June 28, 2024.
Dividend13 Mar 202421 Mar 202421 Mar 2024550Interim 3
Board announced 3rd interim dividend for fy 2023-24.
Dividend18 Jan 202425 Jan 202426 Jan 20247.575Interim 2
Board Declared Un-audited financials results for quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 2nd interim dividend of Rs.7.50 per share. Declared the 2nd interim dividend of Rs.7.50/- per share for financial year 2023-24 on its fully paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company to be paid to the eligible shareholders, holding shares of the company as on the record date i.e. January 26, 2024.

Ksolves India: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ksolves India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.