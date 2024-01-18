Board Declared Un-audited financials results for quarter ended December 31, 2023 and 2nd interim dividend of Rs.7.50 per share. Declared the 2nd interim dividend of Rs.7.50/- per share for financial year 2023-24 on its fully paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company to be paid to the eligible shareholders, holding shares of the company as on the record date i.e. January 26, 2024.