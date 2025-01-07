Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
45.34
23.89
8.14
5.41
yoy growth (%)
89.78
193.49
50.26
59.14
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-20.59
-10.55
-4.81
-3.13
As % of sales
45.41
44.16
59.17
57.8
Other costs
-5.58
-2.58
-2.26
-1.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.32
10.82
27.79
36.82
Operating profit
19.16
10.75
1.06
0.29
OPM
42.26
45.01
13.03
5.36
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.28
-0.16
-0.08
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
1.25
0.18
0
0
Profit before tax
20.06
10.65
0.89
0.21
Taxes
-4.79
-2.68
-0.22
-0.05
Tax rate
-23.89
-25.2
-25.15
-26.27
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.27
7.96
0.67
0.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
15.27
7.96
0.67
0.16
yoy growth (%)
91.68
1,088.64
315.89
27.06
NPM
33.68
33.34
8.23
2.97
