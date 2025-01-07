iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ksolves India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

961.15
(-0.18%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:29:43 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ksolves India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

45.34

23.89

8.14

5.41

yoy growth (%)

89.78

193.49

50.26

59.14

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-20.59

-10.55

-4.81

-3.13

As % of sales

45.41

44.16

59.17

57.8

Other costs

-5.58

-2.58

-2.26

-1.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.32

10.82

27.79

36.82

Operating profit

19.16

10.75

1.06

0.29

OPM

42.26

45.01

13.03

5.36

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.28

-0.16

-0.08

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

1.25

0.18

0

0

Profit before tax

20.06

10.65

0.89

0.21

Taxes

-4.79

-2.68

-0.22

-0.05

Tax rate

-23.89

-25.2

-25.15

-26.27

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.27

7.96

0.67

0.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

15.27

7.96

0.67

0.16

yoy growth (%)

91.68

1,088.64

315.89

27.06

NPM

33.68

33.34

8.23

2.97

Ksolves India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ksolves India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.