Ksolves India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
78.19
55.57
32.84
20.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
78.19
55.57
32.84
20.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.29
0.2
1.22
0.12
Total Income
78.48
55.77
34.06
20.29
Total Expenditure
44.75
32
18.7
11.97
PBIDT
33.74
23.77
15.36
8.31
Interest
0
0
0
0.01
PBDT
33.74
23.77
15.36
8.3
Depreciation
0.58
0.42
0.39
0.33
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.39
6.02
3.55
2.07
Deferred Tax
0.01
-0.05
-0.06
-0.11
Reported Profit After Tax
24.76
17.38
11.47
6.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
24.76
17.38
11.47
6.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-0.06
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
24.76
17.38
11.53
6.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
20.88
14.66
9.68
40.58
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
145
0
57.5
100
Equity
11.86
11.86
11.86
1.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
43.15
42.77
46.77
41.19
PBDTM(%)
43.15
42.77
46.77
41.15
PATM(%)
31.66
31.27
34.92
29.79
