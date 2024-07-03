iifl-logo-icon 1
Ksolves India Ltd Nine Monthly Results

958.75
(-0.19%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:08 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

78.19

55.57

32.84

20.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

78.19

55.57

32.84

20.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.29

0.2

1.22

0.12

Total Income

78.48

55.77

34.06

20.29

Total Expenditure

44.75

32

18.7

11.97

PBIDT

33.74

23.77

15.36

8.31

Interest

0

0

0

0.01

PBDT

33.74

23.77

15.36

8.3

Depreciation

0.58

0.42

0.39

0.33

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.39

6.02

3.55

2.07

Deferred Tax

0.01

-0.05

-0.06

-0.11

Reported Profit After Tax

24.76

17.38

11.47

6.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

24.76

17.38

11.47

6.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-0.06

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

24.76

17.38

11.53

6.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

20.88

14.66

9.68

40.58

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

145

0

57.5

100

Equity

11.86

11.86

11.86

1.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

43.15

42.77

46.77

41.19

PBDTM(%)

43.15

42.77

46.77

41.15

PATM(%)

31.66

31.27

34.92

29.79

