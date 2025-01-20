Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
178.46
Op profit growth
919.94
EBIT growth
1,214.67
Net profit growth
1,217.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
43.22
11.8
EBIT margin
42.42
8.98
Net profit margin
31.67
6.69
RoCE
164.97
RoNW
31.38
RoA
30.75
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
60.31
339.08
Dividend per share
40
0
Cash EPS
57.37
194.43
Book value per share
90.14
440
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.45
P/CEPS
1.52
P/B
0.97
EV/EBIDTA
7.71
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
16.55
0
Tax payout
-25.25
-25.15
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
23.54
Inventory days
0
Creditor days
-4.1
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1,081.75
-206.86
Net debt / equity
-0.59
0.14
Net debt / op. profit
-0.65
0.1
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-40.95
-55.28
Other costs
-15.82
-32.91
