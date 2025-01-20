iifl-logo-icon 1
Ksolves India Ltd Key Ratios

1,015.6
(5.00%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:07:46 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

178.46

Op profit growth

919.94

EBIT growth

1,214.67

Net profit growth

1,217.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

43.22

11.8

EBIT margin

42.42

8.98

Net profit margin

31.67

6.69

RoCE

164.97

RoNW

31.38

RoA

30.75

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

60.31

339.08

Dividend per share

40

0

Cash EPS

57.37

194.43

Book value per share

90.14

440

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.45

P/CEPS

1.52

P/B

0.97

EV/EBIDTA

7.71

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

16.55

0

Tax payout

-25.25

-25.15

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

23.54

Inventory days

0

Creditor days

-4.1

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1,081.75

-206.86

Net debt / equity

-0.59

0.14

Net debt / op. profit

-0.65

0.1

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-40.95

-55.28

Other costs

-15.82

-32.91

