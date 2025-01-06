iifl-logo-icon 1
Ksolves India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

962.9
(-3.26%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:20 PM

Ksolves India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

20.06

10.65

0.89

0.21

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.28

-0.16

-0.08

Tax paid

-4.79

-2.68

-0.22

-0.05

Working capital

4.25

11.43

-0.18

-0.14

Other operating items

Operating

19.16

19.1

0.32

-0.05

Capital expenditure

0.5

0.13

0.37

0.16

Free cash flow

19.66

19.23

0.69

0.1

Equity raised

10.42

6.72

0.35

0.39

Investing

0.04

0.01

0.53

0.01

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

1.48

0

0.16

Net in cash

30.14

27.45

1.58

0.66

