Ksolves India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
20.06
10.65
0.89
0.21
Depreciation
-0.35
-0.28
-0.16
-0.08
Tax paid
-4.79
-2.68
-0.22
-0.05
Working capital
4.25
11.43
-0.18
-0.14
Other operating items
Operating
19.16
19.1
0.32
-0.05
Capital expenditure
0.5
0.13
0.37
0.16
Free cash flow
19.66
19.23
0.69
0.1
Equity raised
10.42
6.72
0.35
0.39
Investing
0.04
0.01
0.53
0.01
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
1.48
0
0.16
Net in cash
30.14
27.45
1.58
0.66
