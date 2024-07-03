Ksolves India Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
34.82
31.57
30.45
28.42
25.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
34.82
31.57
30.45
28.42
25.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.11
0.1
0.05
0.12
0.1
Total Income
34.93
31.67
30.5
28.54
26.08
Total Expenditure
21.6
19.55
17.5
16.4
14.76
PBIDT
13.33
12.11
13
12.14
11.33
Interest
0.09
0
0
0
0
PBDT
13.23
12.11
13
12.14
11.33
Depreciation
0.65
0.3
0.28
0.26
0.18
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
3.39
3.04
3.33
2.99
2.8
Deferred Tax
0.01
-0.18
-0.01
-0.05
0.11
Reported Profit After Tax
9.19
8.95
9.4
8.94
8.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
9.19
8.95
9.4
8.94
8.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
9.19
8.95
9.4
8.94
8.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.75
7.55
7.93
7.54
6.94
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
80
0
0
75
70
Equity
11.86
11.86
11.86
11.86
11.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
38.28
38.35
42.69
42.71
43.61
PBDTM(%)
37.99
38.35
42.69
42.71
43.61
PATM(%)
26.39
28.34
30.87
31.45
31.67
