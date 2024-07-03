iifl-logo-icon 1
Ksolves India Ltd Quarterly Results

960.55
(-0.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

34.82

31.57

30.45

28.42

25.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

34.82

31.57

30.45

28.42

25.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.11

0.1

0.05

0.12

0.1

Total Income

34.93

31.67

30.5

28.54

26.08

Total Expenditure

21.6

19.55

17.5

16.4

14.76

PBIDT

13.33

12.11

13

12.14

11.33

Interest

0.09

0

0

0

0

PBDT

13.23

12.11

13

12.14

11.33

Depreciation

0.65

0.3

0.28

0.26

0.18

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

3.39

3.04

3.33

2.99

2.8

Deferred Tax

0.01

-0.18

-0.01

-0.05

0.11

Reported Profit After Tax

9.19

8.95

9.4

8.94

8.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

9.19

8.95

9.4

8.94

8.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

9.19

8.95

9.4

8.94

8.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

7.75

7.55

7.93

7.54

6.94

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

80

0

0

75

70

Equity

11.86

11.86

11.86

11.86

11.86

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

38.28

38.35

42.69

42.71

43.61

PBDTM(%)

37.99

38.35

42.69

42.71

43.61

PATM(%)

26.39

28.34

30.87

31.45

31.67

