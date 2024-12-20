Board Meeting 20 Dec 2024 11 Dec 2024

Ksolves India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the alteration in the share capital of the Company by sub-division / split of existing equity shares having face value of Rs.10/- each fully paid-up as may be determined by the Board of Directors and consequent alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company. The Company has intimated its Designated Persons Key Managerial Persons Designated Employees connected persons and Immediate relatives regarding the closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from immediate effect till December 23 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, December 20, 2024, have inter alia considered and approved the following: Share split in the ratio of 1:2 i.e., existing 1 (one) Equity Share having a face value of INR 10/- (INR Ten only) each, into 2 (Two) Equity Shares having a face value of INR 5 (INR Five only) each, fully paid-up.

Ksolves India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results and declaration of dividend.

Please find attached herewith the outcome of board meeting.

Ksolves India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday July 19 2024 inter alia to: 1. Approve and take on record the Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and three months ended June 30 2024; 2. Approve and take on record the Un-Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and three months ended June 30 2024; The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Friday, July 19, 2024, have inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 2. Un-Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. 3. Establishment of a 100% subsidiary in the UAE to support and expand our customer base in the region.

Ksolves India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday June 20 2024 inter alia to: 1. To recommend for Declaration of 1st Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25: The record date for the dividend if declared shall be Friday June 28 2024. 2. Approval for formulation adoption and implementation of Ksolves Employee Stock Option Scheme I- 2024 (KSOS I - 2024) 3. Approval for formulation adoption and implementation of Ksolves Employee Stock Option Scheme II- 2024 4. Approve the notice to the shareholders for approval of the aforesaid schemes of ESOP and related matters through Postal Ballot. The cut-off date for reckoning the members for circulation of postal ballot notice to shareholders shall be Friday June 14 2024 and the cut-off date for reckoning the members for e-voting shall be Friday June 21 2024. The Board Approved: 1. Declared 1st Interim Dividend for FY 2024-25 of Rs. 8 per share on fully paid-up equity shares of the company. The record date for dividend to reckon the eligible the members for dividend shall be Friday, June 28, 2024. 2. Formulation, adoption and implementation of Ksolves Employee Stock Option Scheme I- 2024 (KSOS I - 2024) subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company, contemplating grant of 1,00,000 (One Lakh only) employee stock options (Options) to the few top employees of the Company. 3. Formulation, adoption and implementation of Ksolves Employee Stock Option Scheme II- 2024 (KSOS II - 2024) subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company, contemplating grant of 2,00,000 (Two Lakh only) employee stock options (Options) to the employees of the Company.

Ksolves India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial statements for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Thursday, May 02, 2024, have inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. 2. Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. 3. Re-appointment of M/s AY & Company, Chartered accountants as the statutory auditors of the company for next five financial years i.e from FY 2024-25 till the conclusion of annual general meeting to be held for FY29, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing general meeting.

Ksolves India Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Board announced 3rd interim dividend for fy 2023-24.

