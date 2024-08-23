iifl-logo-icon 1
Ksolves India Ltd AGM

935.35
(2.06%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:24 PM

Ksolves India CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM14 Sep 202421 Aug 2024
The Annual General Meeting of the company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2024. The notice of the annual general meeting of the company shall be dispatched in due course. Dear Sir/Madam Notice is hereby given that the 10th Annual General Meeting of the company will be held on September 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Please find enclosed herewith the notice of AGM. Thanks and Regards, Manisha Kide Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.08.2024) Dear Sir/Madam Please find attached herewith the proceedings of 10th Annual General Meeting of the company. Thanks and Regards, Manisha Kide Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.09.2024) Dear Sir/Madam Please find attached. Dear Sir/Madam Please find attached herewith the disclosure. Thanks and Regards, Manisha Kide Company Secretary and Compliance Officer. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.09.2024)

Ksolves India: Related News

