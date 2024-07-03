Ksolves India Ltd Summary

Ksolves India Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Ksolves India Private Limited on July 17, 2014. Pursuant to a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), the name of Company was changed to Ksolves India Limited on 28 April, 2020.Ksolves India Limited is an ISO certified software services and product company offering solutions that enables client organizations to rapidly develop powerful applications addressing their strategic business needs. The applications created by Company enable organizations to drive digital transformation and competitive differentiation. This may include automation of routine business functions, making them faster, easier and more accurate and increasing the channels or devices through which these functions can be performed. The Company is basically engaged in software development, enterprise solutions and consulting, providing a range of Information Technology (IT) solutions to companies across sectors like Real Estate, E-commerce, Finance, Telecom and Healthcare, etc. The Company design, develop and maintain software systems and solutions, create new applications and enhance the functionality of customers existing software products.Their expertise includes high-end technologies like Big Data, Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Salesforcer, Odoo, DevOps, Penetration Testing , etc. The Company cater to various industries like the healthcare, logistics, customer services, and IT industries. Ksolves has completed 150+ software development projects covering the entire project life cycle and has a strong team of certified professionals to cater to the needs of these projects.The Company endeavors to bring together creativity and knowledge with positive business strategy with an inclusive range of products and services which are comprehensive and cost effective so that the client can focus on their core-competencies to expand their businesses. The Company has worked for numerous industries, realized their true potential and scale to global recognition. It developed custom applications and solutions for all those industry domains instead of giving primitive details. Services being an integral part of curriculum, the Company focuses on delivering end-to-end services in each domain. The service expertise expands in Salesforce, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, DevOps, Java, Apache Spark, Apache Cassandra, Apache NiFi, Apache Kafka, OpenShift, Microservices, Penetration Testing and Mobile App development such as Android/ iOS Apps, Flutter and React Native, etc. It has also developed a big techno-functional expertise in Financial, Telecom, Cyber Security and e-commerce domains. The Company is highly supported and boosted by a swarm of more than 550+ developers and architects with an average experience and more than 85 global clients with their own offices in the USA, India and East Africa. The Company also stepped into different application platforms for tech partnerships like Salesforce, Magento (Abode), and Odoo for delivering the best services. The Company is expanding the sales staff and delivery offices across the globe. Domestically, it currently set up additional place of business at Indore, India with good infrastructure facilities. The Company presently have domestic offices at Noida and Indore. Talent acquisition drive is ongoing for sales and service deliveries. In 2024, the Company began a business relationship with Dubais largest driving school and expanded their association with the U.S. based shipping giant by securing two additional contracts with them. Furthermore, it established an AI Center of Excellence (CoE), focusing on skilling modules to train employees in generative AI and various large language models (LLMs).