SectorIT - Software
Open₹474.05
Prev. Close₹474.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹126.15
Day's High₹475.05
Day's Low₹474.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹106.38
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,892.03
P/E31.13
EPS15.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
51.61
51.45
50.78
50.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,045.24
879.08
709.11
586.04
Net Worth
1,096.85
930.53
759.89
636.41
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1,817.3
1,510.97
1,576.38
1,678.2
yoy growth (%)
20.27
-4.14
-6.06
-16.3
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1,297.93
-1,097.91
-1,135.6
-1,336.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
276.41
158.36
176.95
191.32
Depreciation
-23.72
-22.27
-24.93
-26.5
Tax paid
-95.59
-59.03
-88.78
-53.71
Working capital
263.06
176.03
-8.47
1.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
20.27
-4.14
-6.06
-16.3
Op profit growth
68.89
-5.41
-5.56
17.97
EBIT growth
74.54
-10.5
-7.51
41.95
Net profit growth
82.02
49.75
-49.25
55.67
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
2,627.87
2,094.99
2,051.35
1,893.35
2,423.69
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,627.87
2,094.99
2,051.35
1,893.35
2,423.69
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.13
20.87
19.16
41.14
56.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Secretary
Christina Pauline Beulah
Chairman
Krishan Aruna Canekeratne
Independent Director
Arvind Sharma
Whole-time Director
Rama Sivaraman
Director
Anuranjan Krishan Kalia
Independent Director
Hari Raju Mahadevu
Reports by Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd
Summary
Worlds first CMMi (Capability Maturity Model Integrated) Level 5 Certified company Polaris Software Lab Limited (PSLL) is a recognized global leader in Specialty Application Development for the Banking, Financial and Insurance sector, with its comprehensive portfolio of products, smart legacy modernization services and consulting, which was incorporated on 5th January 1993. In a quest for knowledge, Polaris has established its solutions and services footprint globally contributing to the realization of the business vision of some of the worlds leading giants in the money vertical. Headquartered in Chennai, India, the company has presence in Australia, Bahrain, France, Germany, Hongkong, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States and Canada through its work field offices. An End to End Retail banking solution was started by the company for Citi Bank India in the year of 1994. After a year in 1995, PSLL had Quality Processes aligned to SEI- CMM Level 3 and Konark Trust was formed in the same year of 1995. The Companys operations were set up in USA during the year 1996 and also Ullas Trust was established. In 1997, PSLLs first overseas development centre was commissioned for CITI Bank, wholly owned subsidiary found in Singapore and USA. The Company bagged Most Innovative Company in the identical year of 1997, also initiated its Navalur, Chennai facility. The Companys arm Polaris Retail Infotech Limited was born and PSLL had in
