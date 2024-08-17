iifl-logo-icon 1
Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Share Price

474.5
(-0.03%)
Jul 24, 2018|03:29:46 PM

Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

474.05

Prev. Close

474.65

Turnover(Lac.)

126.15

Day's High

475.05

Day's Low

474.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

106.38

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,892.03

P/E

31.13

EPS

15.23

Divi. Yield

0

Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Corporate Action

Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:41 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 92.53%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 92.53%

Non-Promoter- 1.13%

Institutions: 1.12%

Non-Institutions: 6.32%

Custodian: 0.01%

Share Price

Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

51.61

51.45

50.78

50.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,045.24

879.08

709.11

586.04

Net Worth

1,096.85

930.53

759.89

636.41

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1,817.3

1,510.97

1,576.38

1,678.2

yoy growth (%)

20.27

-4.14

-6.06

-16.3

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1,297.93

-1,097.91

-1,135.6

-1,336.19

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

276.41

158.36

176.95

191.32

Depreciation

-23.72

-22.27

-24.93

-26.5

Tax paid

-95.59

-59.03

-88.78

-53.71

Working capital

263.06

176.03

-8.47

1.72

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

20.27

-4.14

-6.06

-16.3

Op profit growth

68.89

-5.41

-5.56

17.97

EBIT growth

74.54

-10.5

-7.51

41.95

Net profit growth

82.02

49.75

-49.25

55.67

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

2,627.87

2,094.99

2,051.35

1,893.35

2,423.69

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,627.87

2,094.99

2,051.35

1,893.35

2,423.69

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.13

20.87

19.16

41.14

56.72

View Annually Results

Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Secretary

Christina Pauline Beulah

Chairman

Krishan Aruna Canekeratne

Independent Director

Arvind Sharma

Whole-time Director

Rama Sivaraman

Director

Anuranjan Krishan Kalia

Independent Director

Hari Raju Mahadevu

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd

Summary

Worlds first CMMi (Capability Maturity Model Integrated) Level 5 Certified company Polaris Software Lab Limited (PSLL) is a recognized global leader in Specialty Application Development for the Banking, Financial and Insurance sector, with its comprehensive portfolio of products, smart legacy modernization services and consulting, which was incorporated on 5th January 1993. In a quest for knowledge, Polaris has established its solutions and services footprint globally contributing to the realization of the business vision of some of the worlds leading giants in the money vertical. Headquartered in Chennai, India, the company has presence in Australia, Bahrain, France, Germany, Hongkong, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States and Canada through its work field offices. An End to End Retail banking solution was started by the company for Citi Bank India in the year of 1994. After a year in 1995, PSLL had Quality Processes aligned to SEI- CMM Level 3 and Konark Trust was formed in the same year of 1995. The Companys operations were set up in USA during the year 1996 and also Ullas Trust was established. In 1997, PSLLs first overseas development centre was commissioned for CITI Bank, wholly owned subsidiary found in Singapore and USA. The Company bagged Most Innovative Company in the identical year of 1997, also initiated its Navalur, Chennai facility. The Companys arm Polaris Retail Infotech Limited was born and PSLL had in
