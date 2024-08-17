Summary

Worlds first CMMi (Capability Maturity Model Integrated) Level 5 Certified company Polaris Software Lab Limited (PSLL) is a recognized global leader in Specialty Application Development for the Banking, Financial and Insurance sector, with its comprehensive portfolio of products, smart legacy modernization services and consulting, which was incorporated on 5th January 1993. In a quest for knowledge, Polaris has established its solutions and services footprint globally contributing to the realization of the business vision of some of the worlds leading giants in the money vertical. Headquartered in Chennai, India, the company has presence in Australia, Bahrain, France, Germany, Hongkong, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States and Canada through its work field offices. An End to End Retail banking solution was started by the company for Citi Bank India in the year of 1994. After a year in 1995, PSLL had Quality Processes aligned to SEI- CMM Level 3 and Konark Trust was formed in the same year of 1995. The Companys operations were set up in USA during the year 1996 and also Ullas Trust was established. In 1997, PSLLs first overseas development centre was commissioned for CITI Bank, wholly owned subsidiary found in Singapore and USA. The Company bagged Most Innovative Company in the identical year of 1997, also initiated its Navalur, Chennai facility. The Companys arm Polaris Retail Infotech Limited was born and PSLL had in

