Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Half Yearly Results

474.5
(-0.03%)
Jul 24, 2018|03:29:46 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2018Sept-2017Mar-2017Sept-2016Mar-2016

Gross Sales

1,401.41

1,226.46

1,077.52

1,007.47

1,016.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,401.41

1,226.46

1,077.52

1,007.47

1,016.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.25

6.88

7.51

12.03

12.27

Total Income

1,409.66

1,233.34

1,085.03

1,019.5

1,028.31

Total Expenditure

1,209.33

1,071.68

959.96

885.69

952.86

PBIDT

200.33

161.66

125.07

133.81

75.45

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

200.33

161.66

125.07

133.81

75.45

Depreciation

13.71

11.45

11.79

11.82

12.81

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

61.51

51.84

26.11

35.31

46.93

Deferred Tax

1.26

-4.15

6.91

5.54

7.4

Reported Profit After Tax

123.84

102.51

80.26

81.15

8.31

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0.03

Net Profit after Minority Interest

123.84

102.51

80.57

81.15

8.28

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

-21.84

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

123.84

102.51

80.57

81.15

30.12

EPS (Unit Curr.)

12.03

10.03

7.89

7.99

0.82

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

51.47

51.12

51.06

50.79

50.68

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.29

13.18

11.6

13.28

7.42

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

8.83

8.35

7.44

8.05

0.81

