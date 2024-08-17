Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2018
|Sept-2017
|Mar-2017
|Sept-2016
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
1,401.41
1,226.46
1,077.52
1,007.47
1,016.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,401.41
1,226.46
1,077.52
1,007.47
1,016.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.25
6.88
7.51
12.03
12.27
Total Income
1,409.66
1,233.34
1,085.03
1,019.5
1,028.31
Total Expenditure
1,209.33
1,071.68
959.96
885.69
952.86
PBIDT
200.33
161.66
125.07
133.81
75.45
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
200.33
161.66
125.07
133.81
75.45
Depreciation
13.71
11.45
11.79
11.82
12.81
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
61.51
51.84
26.11
35.31
46.93
Deferred Tax
1.26
-4.15
6.91
5.54
7.4
Reported Profit After Tax
123.84
102.51
80.26
81.15
8.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
123.84
102.51
80.57
81.15
8.28
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
-21.84
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
123.84
102.51
80.57
81.15
30.12
EPS (Unit Curr.)
12.03
10.03
7.89
7.99
0.82
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
51.47
51.12
51.06
50.79
50.68
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.29
13.18
11.6
13.28
7.42
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
8.83
8.35
7.44
8.05
0.81
