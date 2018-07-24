Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.43
2.12
8.34
-21.88
Op profit growth
44.92
2.68
3.77
-6.78
EBIT growth
42.5
4.7
-5.06
8.63
Net profit growth
39.33
59.1
-38.95
-16.02
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.22
11.44
11.38
11.88
EBIT margin
12.84
11.3
11.02
12.58
Net profit margin
8.61
7.75
4.97
8.83
RoCE
27.63
23.1
25.21
19.69
RoNW
4.66
4
2.85
3.48
RoA
4.63
3.96
2.84
3.45
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
21.99
15.91
10.07
14.06
Dividend per share
0
0
0
15
Cash EPS
19.54
13.57
7.46
13.94
Book value per share
129.36
107.17
92.16
85.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
21.31
11.37
18.88
11.74
P/CEPS
23.98
13.33
25.47
11.83
P/B
3.62
1.68
2.06
1.93
EV/EBIDTA
11.37
5.55
6.55
5.47
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
105.64
Tax payout
-32.72
-31.15
-45.24
-26.94
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
42.31
49.81
43.59
57.87
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-30.37
-30.31
-31.66
-46.32
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
-0.52
-0.36
-0.28
-0.22
Net debt / op. profit
-2.01
-1.66
-1.15
-0.85
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-64.91
-66.57
-69.91
-77.18
Other costs
-21.85
-21.97
-18.7
-10.93
