Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Key Ratios

474.5
(-0.03%)
Jul 24, 2018|03:29:46 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.43

2.12

8.34

-21.88

Op profit growth

44.92

2.68

3.77

-6.78

EBIT growth

42.5

4.7

-5.06

8.63

Net profit growth

39.33

59.1

-38.95

-16.02

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

13.22

11.44

11.38

11.88

EBIT margin

12.84

11.3

11.02

12.58

Net profit margin

8.61

7.75

4.97

8.83

RoCE

27.63

23.1

25.21

19.69

RoNW

4.66

4

2.85

3.48

RoA

4.63

3.96

2.84

3.45

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

21.99

15.91

10.07

14.06

Dividend per share

0

0

0

15

Cash EPS

19.54

13.57

7.46

13.94

Book value per share

129.36

107.17

92.16

85.15

Valuation ratios

P/E

21.31

11.37

18.88

11.74

P/CEPS

23.98

13.33

25.47

11.83

P/B

3.62

1.68

2.06

1.93

EV/EBIDTA

11.37

5.55

6.55

5.47

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

105.64

Tax payout

-32.72

-31.15

-45.24

-26.94

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

42.31

49.81

43.59

57.87

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

-30.37

-30.31

-31.66

-46.32

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

-0.52

-0.36

-0.28

-0.22

Net debt / op. profit

-2.01

-1.66

-1.15

-0.85

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-64.91

-66.57

-69.91

-77.18

Other costs

-21.85

-21.97

-18.7

-10.93

