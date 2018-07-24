Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
51.61
51.45
50.78
50.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,045.24
879.08
709.11
586.04
Net Worth
1,096.85
930.53
759.89
636.41
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.74
1.53
15.76
5.67
Total Liabilities
1,097.59
932.06
775.65
642.08
Fixed Assets
235.03
215.64
199.48
158.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
120.36
49.96
172.53
257.85
Deferred Tax Asset Net
15.69
15.04
14.5
20.71
Networking Capital
356.63
277.12
222.48
161.79
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
184.8
221.56
228.92
194.34
Debtor Days
44.49
55.29
44.99
Other Current Assets
481.12
342.74
283.16
325.49
Sundry Creditors
-174.07
-134.45
-155.49
-184.8
Creditor Days
27
37.56
42.78
Other Current Liabilities
-135.22
-152.73
-134.11
-173.24
Cash
369.88
374.31
166.66
43.66
Total Assets
1,097.59
932.07
775.65
642.07
