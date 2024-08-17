iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

474.5
(-0.03%)
Jul 24, 2018|03:29:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2017Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013

Gross Sales

1,906.53

1,526.42

1,552.21

1,426.33

1,775.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,906.53

1,526.42

1,552.21

1,426.33

1,775.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.02

29.88

9.66

32.39

43.56

Total Income

1,917.55

1,556.3

1,561.87

1,458.72

1,818.83

Total Expenditure

1,666.16

1,346.76

1,351.24

1,258.42

1,587.02

PBIDT

251.39

209.53

210.63

200.31

231.82

Interest

0

0

0

0

1.08

PBDT

251.39

209.53

210.63

200.31

230.74

Depreciation

18.4

18.79

20.08

21.2

39.59

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

79.81

55.37

70.02

48.92

35.74

Deferred Tax

-4.57

6.06

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

157.74

129.32

120.54

130.18

155.41

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.05

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

157.74

129.32

120.59

130.18

153.77

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-6.71

-5.01

11.44

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

157.74

129.32

127.3

135.19

142.32

EPS (Unit Curr.)

15.43

12.74

12.04

13.05

15.44

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

51.25

50.8

50.13

49.92

49.77

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

7,08,53,264

7,05,50,416

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

70.96

70.87

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

2,89,95,760

2,89,95,760

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

29.04

29.12

PBIDTM(%)

13.18

13.72

13.56

14.04

13.05

PBDTM(%)

13.18

13.72

13.56

14.04

12.99

PATM(%)

8.27

8.47

7.76

9.12

8.75

Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.