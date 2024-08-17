Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
Gross Sales
1,906.53
1,526.42
1,552.21
1,426.33
1,775.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,906.53
1,526.42
1,552.21
1,426.33
1,775.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.02
29.88
9.66
32.39
43.56
Total Income
1,917.55
1,556.3
1,561.87
1,458.72
1,818.83
Total Expenditure
1,666.16
1,346.76
1,351.24
1,258.42
1,587.02
PBIDT
251.39
209.53
210.63
200.31
231.82
Interest
0
0
0
0
1.08
PBDT
251.39
209.53
210.63
200.31
230.74
Depreciation
18.4
18.79
20.08
21.2
39.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
79.81
55.37
70.02
48.92
35.74
Deferred Tax
-4.57
6.06
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
157.74
129.32
120.54
130.18
155.41
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.05
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
157.74
129.32
120.59
130.18
153.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-6.71
-5.01
11.44
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
157.74
129.32
127.3
135.19
142.32
EPS (Unit Curr.)
15.43
12.74
12.04
13.05
15.44
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
51.25
50.8
50.13
49.92
49.77
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
7,08,53,264
7,05,50,416
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
70.96
70.87
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
2,89,95,760
2,89,95,760
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
29.04
29.12
PBIDTM(%)
13.18
13.72
13.56
14.04
13.05
PBDTM(%)
13.18
13.72
13.56
14.04
12.99
PATM(%)
8.27
8.47
7.76
9.12
8.75
