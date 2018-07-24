iifl-logo-icon 1
Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

474.5
(-0.03%)
Jul 24, 2018|03:29:46 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd

Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

276.41

158.36

176.95

191.32

Depreciation

-23.72

-22.27

-24.93

-26.5

Tax paid

-95.59

-59.03

-88.78

-53.71

Working capital

263.06

176.03

-8.47

1.72

Other operating items

Operating

420.15

253.09

54.76

112.83

Capital expenditure

38.12

60.8

-348.46

-215.22

Free cash flow

458.27

313.89

-293.69

-102.38

Equity raised

1,407.47

1,195.6

1,063.44

1,688.57

Investing

-122.57

-85.32

101.66

-396.94

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

149.95

Net in cash

1,743.18

1,424.17

871.4

1,339.2

QUICKLINKS FOR Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd

