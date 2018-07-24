Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
276.41
158.36
176.95
191.32
Depreciation
-23.72
-22.27
-24.93
-26.5
Tax paid
-95.59
-59.03
-88.78
-53.71
Working capital
263.06
176.03
-8.47
1.72
Other operating items
Operating
420.15
253.09
54.76
112.83
Capital expenditure
38.12
60.8
-348.46
-215.22
Free cash flow
458.27
313.89
-293.69
-102.38
Equity raised
1,407.47
1,195.6
1,063.44
1,688.57
Investing
-122.57
-85.32
101.66
-396.94
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
149.95
Net in cash
1,743.18
1,424.17
871.4
1,339.2
