|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
1,817.3
1,510.97
1,576.38
1,678.2
yoy growth (%)
20.27
-4.14
-6.06
-16.3
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-1,297.93
-1,097.91
-1,135.6
-1,336.19
As % of sales
71.42
72.66
72.03
79.62
Other costs
-247.6
-252.15
-270.66
-161.85
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.62
16.68
17.16
9.64
Operating profit
271.76
160.91
170.11
180.15
OPM
14.95
10.64
10.79
10.73
Depreciation
-23.72
-22.27
-24.93
-26.5
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
28.37
19.73
31.76
37.67
Profit before tax
276.41
158.36
176.95
191.32
Taxes
-95.59
-59.03
-88.78
-53.71
Tax rate
-34.58
-37.27
-50.17
-28.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
180.82
99.33
88.17
137.61
Exceptional items
0
0
-21.83
-6.89
Net profit
180.82
99.33
66.33
130.71
yoy growth (%)
82.02
49.75
-49.25
55.67
NPM
9.94
6.57
4.2
7.78
