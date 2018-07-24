iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

474.5
(-0.03%)
Jul 24, 2018|03:29:46 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

1,817.3

1,510.97

1,576.38

1,678.2

yoy growth (%)

20.27

-4.14

-6.06

-16.3

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-1,297.93

-1,097.91

-1,135.6

-1,336.19

As % of sales

71.42

72.66

72.03

79.62

Other costs

-247.6

-252.15

-270.66

-161.85

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.62

16.68

17.16

9.64

Operating profit

271.76

160.91

170.11

180.15

OPM

14.95

10.64

10.79

10.73

Depreciation

-23.72

-22.27

-24.93

-26.5

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

28.37

19.73

31.76

37.67

Profit before tax

276.41

158.36

176.95

191.32

Taxes

-95.59

-59.03

-88.78

-53.71

Tax rate

-34.58

-37.27

-50.17

-28.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

180.82

99.33

88.17

137.61

Exceptional items

0

0

-21.83

-6.89

Net profit

180.82

99.33

66.33

130.71

yoy growth (%)

82.02

49.75

-49.25

55.67

NPM

9.94

6.57

4.2

7.78

Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.