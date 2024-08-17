Polaris Consulting & Services Ltd Summary

Worlds first CMMi (Capability Maturity Model Integrated) Level 5 Certified company Polaris Software Lab Limited (PSLL) is a recognized global leader in Specialty Application Development for the Banking, Financial and Insurance sector, with its comprehensive portfolio of products, smart legacy modernization services and consulting, which was incorporated on 5th January 1993. In a quest for knowledge, Polaris has established its solutions and services footprint globally contributing to the realization of the business vision of some of the worlds leading giants in the money vertical. Headquartered in Chennai, India, the company has presence in Australia, Bahrain, France, Germany, Hongkong, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Singapore, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States and Canada through its work field offices. An End to End Retail banking solution was started by the company for Citi Bank India in the year of 1994. After a year in 1995, PSLL had Quality Processes aligned to SEI- CMM Level 3 and Konark Trust was formed in the same year of 1995. The Companys operations were set up in USA during the year 1996 and also Ullas Trust was established. In 1997, PSLLs first overseas development centre was commissioned for CITI Bank, wholly owned subsidiary found in Singapore and USA. The Company bagged Most Innovative Company in the identical year of 1997, also initiated its Navalur, Chennai facility. The Companys arm Polaris Retail Infotech Limited was born and PSLL had incorporated wholly owned Subsidiary in UK during the year 1998. After a year, in 1999, the company made its Initial Public Offering (IPO), also in the same year; the first ATM Development Lab and first Secure Lab were started. Foundation, a State-of-the -Art Development center was inaugurated by the company in the year 2000. In the indistinguishable year of 2000, PSLL had formed wholly owned subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland and Australia. Polaris was rated amongst Forbes Worlds Best Small Companies. The Company made its presences to China in the year 2001, commenced its operation in China and also formulated wholly owned Subsidiary in Ireland. The Gurgaon campus of the company was inaugurated during the period of 2001 and also PSLL had assessed CMMi level 5. During the year 2002, the company had opened its Business Continuity Centre in Singapore, launched Adrenalin and ranked among Top 10 IT Wealth Creators by Business Today. A historic merger was made in the year 2003 with OrbiTech (Citigroup Subsidiary). The Company gave birth to Intellect and Optimus in the same year of 2003. BS 7799 certification was handed over to the company in the year 2004 itself. Super-Specialty center was established by the company for Financial Risk Management at Mumbai, launched Intellect Suite of Products for Banking Solutions and also inaugurated Intellect Court at Navalur in the identical year of 2004. PSLL had launched next generations Intellect Banking Platforms in the year 2005 and also incorporated subsidiary company in Canada. Worlds First Super Specialty Center for Investment Banking, The Capital was established in Hyderabad during the year 2006. In the same year of 2006, the company made its foray into Latin America and also recognized as Global Leader in the Specialty Application Development by Cybermedia. PSLL had launched Corporate Banking, a new center in Mumbai, PACE Lab in Sydney and Near-shore testing center at Canada in the year of 2007. PSLL had entered into new markets like Southern Europe & Nordic. The Companys new branch office was opened in 2008 at Seoul, Korea. The Company had signed a Professional Services Agreement (PSA) with AIG Global Services, Inc. (AIGGS), a wholly owned subsidiary of American International Group, Inc., (AIG) in August 2008. In September 2008, PSLL had launched a new version of its portal solution Intellect Unified Portal for corporate banking customers. The Company had acquired SEEC Inc, a US based Product and Component Services Company for Insurance Vertical in November of the year 2008.