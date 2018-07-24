To the Members of Polaris Consulting & Services Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Polaris Consulting & Services Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2019, and the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), standalone statement of changes in equity and standalone statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2019, its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 38 of the standalone financial statements, regarding a Composite Scheme of Arrangement ("the Scheme") between the Company and Virtusa Consulting Services Private Limited which was filed with National Company Law Tribunal, Chennai Bench ("NCLT") on March 28, 2019. As more fully discussed in the aforesaid note, the scheme has not been approved by NCLT as on the date of this report and thus, no adjustments have been made to the financial statements in this regard. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Information

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions as required under applicable laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, its profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2019 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2019 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at March 31, 2019 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 31 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The disclosures in the standalone financial statements regarding holdings as well as dealings in specified bank notes during the period from 8 November 2016 to 30 December 2016 have not been made in these financial statements since they do not pertain to the financial year ended March 31, 2019.

(C) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

for B S R & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.101248W/W-100022

K Raghuram

Partner

Membership No. 211171

ICAI UDIN: 19211171AAAAEJ8751

Place: Chennai

Date: November 8, 2019

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors report on the standalone financial statements of Polaris Consulting & Services Limited for the period ended March 31, 2019

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

(i) a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

b) the company has a regular programme of physical verification of its fixed assets, by which fixed assets are verified in a phased manner over a period of two years. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. In accordance with this programme, certain fixed assets were verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) according to the information and explanations given to us, and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company except in one case as under:

Asset name Nature Gross block Net block (In lakhs) (In lakhs) Land Hyderabad Manikonda Freehold 4,028 4,028

(ii) the Company is a service company, primarily rendering software services. According, as at March 31, 2019, it does not hold any physical inventories. Thus, paragraph 3 (ii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iii) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Section 186 of the Act with respect to the investments made. The Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantee or security to the parties covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Act. Accordingly, to that extent paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Act, any other relevant provisions of the Act and the relevant rules framed thereunder.

(vi) the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the services rendered by the Company.

(vii) a) according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Provident fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service tax, duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited during the year, by the Company with the appropriate authorities though there has been a slight delay in few cases. As explained to us, the Company did not have any dues on account of duty of Sales tax, Service tax, Value added tax and duty of Excise.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Goods and Service tax, duty of Customs, Cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2019 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. b) according to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of Income tax, Sales tax or Service tax or Goods and Service tax or duty of Customs or Value added tax which have not been deposited with appropriate authorities on account of any disputes other than the following dues:

Name of the statue Nature of dues Amount disputed (INR in Lakhs) (Note 1) Period to which the amount relates (Assessment year) Forum where dispute is pending Income tax Act, 1961 Income taxes 10,053.13 2001-12 High Court of Madras Income tax Act, 1961 Income taxes 1,108.86 2005-06 and 2014-15 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, Chennai Income tax Act, 1961 Income taxes 3,590.20 2012-14 and 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) Income tax Act, 1961 Income taxes 2,562.49 2007-08 Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax The Tamil Nadu General Sales Tax Act, 1959 Sales taxes 207.97 2004-05 High Court of Madras Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Taxes (Note 2) 42.40 2006-08 High Court of Andhra Pradesh The Maharashtra Value Added Tax Act, 2002 Sales taxes (Note 2) 66.89 2013-15 Deputy commissioner of Sales tax (Appeals) The Harayana Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Sales taxes (Note 2) 1,021.84 2013-15 Excise & Taxation Officer The Finance Act, 1994 Service taxes 100.55 2004-06 High Court of Madras

Note 1: Does not include interest and penalty.

Note 2: The Company has also deposited a sum of INR 28.16 lakhs under protest

(viii) in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any loans or borrowings from any financial institution, banks, Government or debenture holders during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(x) according to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xi) according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has paid/ provided for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals as per provisions of Section 197 read with schedule V of the Act.

(xii) in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) according to the information and explanations give to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (xiv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xv) according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

for B S R & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.101248W/W-100022

K Raghuram

Partner

Membership No. 211171

ICAI UDIN: 19211171AAAAEJ8751

Place: Chennai

Date: November 8, 2019

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors report on the standalone financial statements of Polaris Consulting & Services Limited for the period ended March 31, 2019.

Report on the internal financial controls with reference to the aforesaid standalone financial statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

(Referred to in paragraph 1/A/g under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Opinion

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Polaris Consulting & Services Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2019 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2019, based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "Guidance Note").

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013 (hereinafter referred to as "the Act").

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and whether such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of such internal financial controls, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with Reference to Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements include those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

for B S R & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

Firms Registration No.101248W/W-100022

K Raghuram

Partner

Membership No. 211171

ICAI UDIN: 19211171AAAAEJ8751

Place: Chennai

Date: November 8, 2019