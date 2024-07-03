Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹287.15
Prev. Close₹288
Turnover(Lac.)₹305.52
Day's High₹296.4
Day's Low₹264.8
52 Week's High₹407.7
52 Week's Low₹199.5
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)395.91
P/E27.56
EPS10.45
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.67
14.67
2.7
2.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.62
46.63
14.67
7.88
Net Worth
77.29
61.3
17.37
10.58
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
56.57
52.34
32.69
22.99
14.28
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
56.57
52.34
32.69
22.99
14.28
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.14
1.36
1.23
1.22
0.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Systango Technologies Ltd
Summary
Systango Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Bushcare Overseas Private Limited on September 17, 2004 with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to Systematix Technocrates Private Limited on August 18, 2006 and thereafter, to Systango Technologies Private Limited dated May 18, 2016.The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently name of the Company was changed to Systango Technologies Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 27, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior. The Company is engaged in providing software solutions that enables companies to design, implement and manage their own customized digital platforms including Web2, Web3 and mobile applications emphasizing on data and analytics. The Company is headquartered in Special Economic Zone (SEZs) of Indore and its operations are further facilitated through wholly owned subsidiary Companies i.e. Isystango Ltd. in UK and Systango LLC in USA. The range of software solutions include services like: Website Development, Mobile App Development (both for iOS and Android Applications), Web3 Development, DeFi, AI Data Engineering, implementation of Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Digital Marketing etc for companies across sectors such as Financial Services, Hospitality, Fantasy Sports, PropertyTech etc. Through its software solutions, the Company combine the functionality, flexibility and software
The Systango Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹269.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹395.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Systango Technologies Ltd is 27.56 and 5.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Systango Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹199.5 and ₹407.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Systango Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 11.87%, 6 Month at 11.58%, 3 Month at 15.66% and 1 Month at 13.52%.
