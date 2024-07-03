iifl-logo-icon 1
Systango Technologies Ltd Share Price

269.9
(-6.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open287.15
  • Day's High296.4
  • 52 Wk High407.7
  • Prev. Close288
  • Day's Low264.8
  • 52 Wk Low 199.5
  • Turnover (lac)305.52
  • P/E27.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS10.45
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)395.91
  • Div. Yield0
Systango Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

287.15

Prev. Close

288

Turnover(Lac.)

305.52

Day's High

296.4

Day's Low

264.8

52 Week's High

407.7

52 Week's Low

199.5

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

395.91

P/E

27.56

EPS

10.45

Divi. Yield

0

Systango Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Systango Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Systango Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:29 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.03%

Non-Promoter- 1.17%

Institutions: 1.17%

Non-Institutions: 26.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Systango Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.67

14.67

2.7

2.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

62.62

46.63

14.67

7.88

Net Worth

77.29

61.3

17.37

10.58

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

56.57

52.34

32.69

22.99

14.28

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

56.57

52.34

32.69

22.99

14.28

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.14

1.36

1.23

1.22

0.27

Systango Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Systango Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Systango Technologies Ltd

Summary

Systango Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Bushcare Overseas Private Limited on September 17, 2004 with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to Systematix Technocrates Private Limited on August 18, 2006 and thereafter, to Systango Technologies Private Limited dated May 18, 2016.The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently name of the Company was changed to Systango Technologies Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 27, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior. The Company is engaged in providing software solutions that enables companies to design, implement and manage their own customized digital platforms including Web2, Web3 and mobile applications emphasizing on data and analytics. The Company is headquartered in Special Economic Zone (SEZs) of Indore and its operations are further facilitated through wholly owned subsidiary Companies i.e. Isystango Ltd. in UK and Systango LLC in USA. The range of software solutions include services like: Website Development, Mobile App Development (both for iOS and Android Applications), Web3 Development, DeFi, AI Data Engineering, implementation of Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Digital Marketing etc for companies across sectors such as Financial Services, Hospitality, Fantasy Sports, PropertyTech etc. Through its software solutions, the Company combine the functionality, flexibility and software
Company FAQs

What is the Systango Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Systango Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹269.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Systango Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹395.91 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Systango Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Systango Technologies Ltd is 27.56 and 5.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Systango Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Systango Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Systango Technologies Ltd is ₹199.5 and ₹407.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Systango Technologies Ltd?

Systango Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 11.87%, 6 Month at 11.58%, 3 Month at 15.66% and 1 Month at 13.52%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Systango Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Systango Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.04 %
Institutions - 1.17 %
Public - 26.79 %

