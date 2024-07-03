Systango Technologies Ltd Summary

Systango Technologies Limited was originally incorporated as Bushcare Overseas Private Limited on September 17, 2004 with the Registrar of Companies, Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to Systematix Technocrates Private Limited on August 18, 2006 and thereafter, to Systango Technologies Private Limited dated May 18, 2016.The Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently name of the Company was changed to Systango Technologies Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 27, 2022 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Gwalior. The Company is engaged in providing software solutions that enables companies to design, implement and manage their own customized digital platforms including Web2, Web3 and mobile applications emphasizing on data and analytics. The Company is headquartered in Special Economic Zone (SEZs) of Indore and its operations are further facilitated through wholly owned subsidiary Companies i.e. Isystango Ltd. in UK and Systango LLC in USA. The range of software solutions include services like: Website Development, Mobile App Development (both for iOS and Android Applications), Web3 Development, DeFi, AI Data Engineering, implementation of Blockchain, Cloud Computing, Digital Marketing etc for companies across sectors such as Financial Services, Hospitality, Fantasy Sports, PropertyTech etc. Through its software solutions, the Company combine the functionality, flexibility and software development capabilities for customers with the lower costs, speed of implementation and other operational benefits of outsourcing. The Company benefited from the Promoters, Vinita Rathi and Nilesh Rathi, who purchased all the shares of the Company in year, 2006 and became parent company with 100% shareholding. Later, in 2020, the Company incorporated the Limited Liability Company in USA in the name of Systango LLC as wholly owned subsidiary company. Thereafter, Systango Account Aggregator Services Private Limited (SAASPL) was formed as a wholly owned Subsidiary of the Company in February, 2021. The Company acquired 100% stake in Isystango Ltd, UK and accordingly, became its wholly owned Subsidiary Company in December, 2022.The Company came up with an Initial Public Offer of issuing 38,68,800 fresh issue of equity shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs. 34.8 Crore in March, 2023. During year 2023-24, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary namely Systango Inc in United States. Further, the Subisidiary Company of the Company namly Systango Account Aggregator Services Private Limited has converted into Systango Account Aggregator Services LLP with effect from 10 April, 2024. The Company launched off-the-shelf solutions for Intelligent Document Processing Intelligence (IDP) and Generative Business Intelligence (Gen-BI).