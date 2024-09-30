Systango Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 30, 2024 Systango Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of 20th Annual General Meeting held on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/09/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizers Report of the 20th Annual General Meeting of Systango Technologies Limited held on 30th September, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/10/2024)