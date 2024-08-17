SectorIT - Software
Open₹11.75
Prev. Close₹11.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹11.75
Day's Low₹11.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹105.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.6
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Sep-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
32.85
54.6
37.2
28.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
356.72
601.39
566.84
419.56
Net Worth
389.57
655.99
604.04
447.63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Sep-2011
Revenue
1,052.75
971.41
2,411.26
yoy growth (%)
8.37
-59.71
Raw materials
-899.46
-744.81
-1,861.18
As % of sales
85.43
76.67
77.18
Employee costs
-38.27
-22.34
-57.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Sep-2011
Profit before tax
-443.87
54.46
167.27
Depreciation
-45.96
-18.75
-46.17
Tax paid
133.55
-19.91
-62.13
Working capital
-127.99
116.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Sep-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
8.37
-59.71
Op profit growth
-331.76
-61.94
EBIT growth
-324.53
-55.58
Net profit growth
-998.17
-67.13
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
1,320.93
2,684.39
1,370.82
809.9
622.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,320.93
2,684.39
1,370.82
809.9
622.09
Other Operating Income
0
0.73
7.59
9.93
5.34
Other Income
13.35
16.21
6.9
2.59
0.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.9
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.75
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,946.65
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,733.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kapil Puri
Additional Director
Iqbal SIngh Gumber
Additional Director
Vijay Mulchandani
Assistant Company Secretary
Rachita Gohil
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Spanco Ltd
Summary
Spanco Limited, a SEI CMMI Level 3 and an ISO 9001:2000 certified company was incorporated on 20th March 1984. Spanco is one of the leading telecom systems integration and IT services company in India. From providing telecom integration services to multinationals, Public Sector Units and Indias vast defense sector, Spanco has evolved to extend its expertise into the dynamic space of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions. The Company is spread over nine locations include Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Guwahati. Internationally, Spanco also has a 100% subsidiary in New Jersey, USA. Spanco went into manufacture and supply of EPABX and analogue radio products business in the year 1995, but has since evolved into a comprehensive networking and system integration company. In doing so, Spanco today caters to the critical networking needs of Indian utilities, carriers and its prestigious Defense sector. The digital radio and VAST products business of the company were started in the year 1997. Spanco entered into the area of business in turnkey solutions and project management during the year 1998. The companys successful business, the telecom integration was started in 1999 and during the 2000; Spanco made its foray into carrier data networking modules. During the identical year of 2000, the company entered into a strategic business relationship with HFCL Satellite Communications Ltd for pr
Read More
