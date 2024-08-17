iifl-logo-icon 1
Spanco Ltd Share Price

11.75
(4.91%)
Aug 22, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Spanco Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

11.75

Prev. Close

11.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

11.75

Day's Low

11.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

105.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.6

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Spanco Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Spanco Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Spanco Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:04 AM
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 28.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 28.24%

Non-Promoter- 40.56%

Institutions: 40.56%

Non-Institutions: 31.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Spanco Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Sep-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

32.85

54.6

37.2

28.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

356.72

601.39

566.84

419.56

Net Worth

389.57

655.99

604.04

447.63

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Sep-2011

Revenue

1,052.75

971.41

2,411.26

yoy growth (%)

8.37

-59.71

Raw materials

-899.46

-744.81

-1,861.18

As % of sales

85.43

76.67

77.18

Employee costs

-38.27

-22.34

-57.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Sep-2011

Profit before tax

-443.87

54.46

167.27

Depreciation

-45.96

-18.75

-46.17

Tax paid

133.55

-19.91

-62.13

Working capital

-127.99

116.75

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Sep-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

8.37

-59.71

Op profit growth

-331.76

-61.94

EBIT growth

-324.53

-55.58

Net profit growth

-998.17

-67.13

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Sept-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

1,320.93

2,684.39

1,370.82

809.9

622.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,320.93

2,684.39

1,370.82

809.9

622.09

Other Operating Income

0

0.73

7.59

9.93

5.34

Other Income

13.35

16.21

6.9

2.59

0.98

Spanco Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.9

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.75

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,946.65

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,733.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Spanco Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kapil Puri

Additional Director

Iqbal SIngh Gumber

Additional Director

Vijay Mulchandani

Assistant Company Secretary

Rachita Gohil

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Spanco Ltd

Summary

Spanco Limited, a SEI CMMI Level 3 and an ISO 9001:2000 certified company was incorporated on 20th March 1984. Spanco is one of the leading telecom systems integration and IT services company in India. From providing telecom integration services to multinationals, Public Sector Units and Indias vast defense sector, Spanco has evolved to extend its expertise into the dynamic space of Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions. The Company is spread over nine locations include Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Lucknow and Guwahati. Internationally, Spanco also has a 100% subsidiary in New Jersey, USA. Spanco went into manufacture and supply of EPABX and analogue radio products business in the year 1995, but has since evolved into a comprehensive networking and system integration company. In doing so, Spanco today caters to the critical networking needs of Indian utilities, carriers and its prestigious Defense sector. The digital radio and VAST products business of the company were started in the year 1997. Spanco entered into the area of business in turnkey solutions and project management during the year 1998. The companys successful business, the telecom integration was started in 1999 and during the 2000; Spanco made its foray into carrier data networking modules. During the identical year of 2000, the company entered into a strategic business relationship with HFCL Satellite Communications Ltd for pr
QUICKLINKS FOR Spanco Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

