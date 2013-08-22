Spanco Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Sep-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
32.85
54.6
37.2
28.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
356.72
601.39
566.84
419.56
Net Worth
389.57
655.99
604.04
447.63
Minority Interest
Debt
1,282.68
845.34
774.92
640.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
28.96
0
0
3.96
Total Liabilities
1,701.21
1,501.33
1,378.96
1,092.28
Fixed Assets
508.96
327.54
301.25
309.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
108.61
69.61
80.84
101.88
Deferred Tax Asset Net
167.92
4.01
1.25
0
Networking Capital
907.19
1,071.5
972.13
625.64
Inventories
432.61
481.03
391.98
190.52
Inventory Days
149.99
180.74
59.33
Sundry Debtors
589.92
783.97
758.04
617.27
Debtor Days
204.53
294.57
114.74
Other Current Assets
386.83
493.49
523.89
539.65
Sundry Creditors
-316.21
-514.96
-535.71
-391.14
Creditor Days
109.63
193.49
81.09
Other Current Liabilities
-185.96
-172.03
-166.07
-330.66
Cash
8.53
28.67
23.49
55.25
Total Assets
1,701.21
1,501.33
1,378.96
1,092.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.