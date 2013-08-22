iifl-logo-icon 1
Spanco Ltd Key Ratios

11.75
(4.91%)
Aug 22, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Sep-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.45

-50.79

Op profit growth

-270.86

-58.16

EBIT growth

-350.13

-57.35

Net profit growth

-1,521.31

-70.79

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-15.51

12.11

14.25

EBIT margin

-19.28

10.28

11.87

Net profit margin

-23.48

2.2

3.71

RoCE

-17.16

7.57

RoNW

-18.76

0.98

RoA

-5.22

0.4

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

17.76

21.12

Dividend per share

0

0

1

Cash EPS

-155.59

-3.62

5.98

Book value per share

107.46

239.22

230.98

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

4.58

6.59

P/CEPS

-0.06

-22.43

23.24

P/B

0.09

0.34

0.6

EV/EBIDTA

-6.87

7.43

3.43

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

3.64

Tax payout

-24.25

-34.72

-39.64

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

152.36

223.16

Inventory days

97.3

124.07

Creditor days

-113.04

-232.74

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

1.65

-1.45

-2.07

Net debt / equity

4.63

1.4

1.29

Net debt / op. profit

-5.98

6.6

2.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-72.09

-69.1

-68.95

Employee costs

-13.47

-9

-7.34

Other costs

-29.93

-9.76

-9.44

