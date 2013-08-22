Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Sep-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.45
-50.79
Op profit growth
-270.86
-58.16
EBIT growth
-350.13
-57.35
Net profit growth
-1,521.31
-70.79
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-15.51
12.11
14.25
EBIT margin
-19.28
10.28
11.87
Net profit margin
-23.48
2.2
3.71
RoCE
-17.16
7.57
RoNW
-18.76
0.98
RoA
-5.22
0.4
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
17.76
21.12
Dividend per share
0
0
1
Cash EPS
-155.59
-3.62
5.98
Book value per share
107.46
239.22
230.98
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
4.58
6.59
P/CEPS
-0.06
-22.43
23.24
P/B
0.09
0.34
0.6
EV/EBIDTA
-6.87
7.43
3.43
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
3.64
Tax payout
-24.25
-34.72
-39.64
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
152.36
223.16
Inventory days
97.3
124.07
Creditor days
-113.04
-232.74
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
1.65
-1.45
-2.07
Net debt / equity
4.63
1.4
1.29
Net debt / op. profit
-5.98
6.6
2.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-72.09
-69.1
-68.95
Employee costs
-13.47
-9
-7.34
Other costs
-29.93
-9.76
-9.44
